Paul Samakow Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

ABOUT PAUL SAMAKOW

Paul Samakow has been a trial attorney exclusively representing injury survivors and their families since 1980. His national burn injury practice has taken him to numerous parts of the country representing the interests of burn injury survivors.

He is the author of Twice Burned, a critically-acclaimed book describing compensation rights for burn survivors, A Handbook for Caregivers of Patients with Burn Injuries, describing "Compassion Fatigue" and information to help deal with that issue, and numerous other papers dealing with specific burn-related safety and compensation topics, including information for firefighters who are injured in the line of duty.

He is a proud member of the American Burn Association, The American Justice Association's Burn Injury Group, and the Washington, D.C. Firefighter's Burn Foundation.

Finally, he created National Burn Prevention Day, which kicked off on May 19, 2021, as a resource for safety issues for the public and to solicit donations for fire departments, burn camps and other organizations that seek to either prevent burn injuries or help those who have been injured.

The website has numerous safety tips that can be printed from the site or downloaded, all for free. The website is: http://www.nationalburnpreventionday.org

Paul is married, the father of two wonderful young women, both attorneys, and a beautiful granddaughter. He is an accomplished tennis player and former professional photographer.

