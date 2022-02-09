Paul Samakow Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Paul Samakow as a member and expert in his field.
Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.
The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
ABOUT PAUL SAMAKOW
Paul Samakow has been a trial attorney exclusively representing injury survivors and their families since 1980. His national burn injury practice has taken him to numerous parts of the country representing the interests of burn injury survivors.
He is the author of Twice Burned, a critically-acclaimed book describing compensation rights for burn survivors, A Handbook for Caregivers of Patients with Burn Injuries, describing "Compassion Fatigue" and information to help deal with that issue, and numerous other papers dealing with specific burn-related safety and compensation topics, including information for firefighters who are injured in the line of duty.
He is a proud member of the American Burn Association, The American Justice Association's Burn Injury Group, and the Washington, D.C. Firefighter's Burn Foundation.
Finally, he created National Burn Prevention Day, which kicked off on May 19, 2021, as a resource for safety issues for the public and to solicit donations for fire departments, burn camps and other organizations that seek to either prevent burn injuries or help those who have been injured.
The website has numerous safety tips that can be printed from the site or downloaded, all for free. The website is: http://www.nationalburnpreventionday.org
Paul is married, the father of two wonderful young women, both attorneys, and a beautiful granddaughter. He is an accomplished tennis player and former professional photographer.
Media Contact
Gabriel Pessoa, Haute Living, 7863437534, gabriel@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Living
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.