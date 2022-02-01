ArcBest Announces Record-Setting Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® ARCB, a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of $368.8 million compared to fourth quarter 2020. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2021 results include the impact of the MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo") acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2021.

ArcBest's fourth quarter 2021 operating income was $86.9 million and net income was $65.5 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2020 operating income of $30.3 million and net income of $23.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $102.2 million, compared to $39.5 million in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $73.9 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2021 compared to $27.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2020.

ArcBest's full year 2021 revenue totaled $4.0 billion compared to $2.9 billion in 2020. Net income was $213.5 million, or $7.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $71.1 million, or $2.69 per diluted share in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest's 2021 net income was $228.0 million, or $8.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $90.5 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, in 2020.

"I am extremely proud of the talented people of ArcBest, whose dedication and hard work have driven our record-breaking fourth quarter and full year results," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "2021 was a year of immense challenges – from the ongoing pandemic to extreme supply chain pressures – but our team stayed focused on our strategic initiatives and consistently exceeded expectations. We are making smart investments across our business to advance our strategic vision and adapt to the rapidly evolving market environment, all while being true advisors to our customers. Our recent announcement of an investment we made in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software, is an example of our commitment in these areas. Investments in our people, our integrated logistics solutions, and our innovations and technology have provided ArcBest with a solid foundation and will continue to drive our company's growth, success and value-creation in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 20 21 Versus Fourth Q uarter 20 20

Revenue of $683.5 million compared to $554.4 million , a per-day increase of 23.3 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 23.3 percent. Total tonnage per day increase of 5.1 percent, including an increase of 1.1 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

Total shipments per day increase of 1.5 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.3 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.

Operating income of $83.1 million compared to $27.9 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $89.5 million compared to $34.9 million .

Continued customer demand for ArcBest's Asset-Based services and a solid pricing environment are reflected in the segment's record-setting fourth quarter and full year revenue and profit. As transportation capacity challenges continued in the marketplace, ArcBest's customers benefited from integrated supply chain solutions enhanced by trusted relationships and utilization of ArcBest's Asset-Based network. Hiring events and initiatives have been successful and are expected to produce further benefits for customers. An emphasis on network resource allocation to serve core LTL customers continued to result in tonnage and shipment growth as well as increased profitability.

As a result of the operating ratio achieved in 2021, ABF Freight will pay a 3% profit-sharing bonus to qualifying union-represented employees – the maximum amount provided in the collective bargaining agreement.

"The ABF Freight team is an integral part of ArcBest's differentiated offering of integrated logistics solutions. It's because of that team's continued dedication and efforts that we're able to provide this bonus for the third year in a row and at a higher level compared to the previous two years," added McReynolds.

Asset-Light ‡

Fourth Quarter 2021 Versus Fourth Quarter 2020 (including the results of MoLo beginning November 1, 2021)

Revenue of $541.2 million compared to $301.2 million , a per-day increase of 79.7 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 79.7 percent. For the months of November and December 2021 , MoLo revenue of $120.3 million .

, MoLo revenue of . Operating income of $13.9 million compared to $5.5 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $16.4 million compared to $6.4 million .

compared to . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $18.6 million compared to $8.3 million , as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Increased market rates associated with limited transport capacity, combined with continued strength in customer demand, resulted in another record-setting quarter for the ArcBest segment. For the months of November and December, the positive momentum in the ArcBest segment was enhanced by the addition of MoLo. With the addition of MoLo, ArcBest's truckload services produced a significant increase in truckload brokerage revenue and shipments over the prior year's fourth quarter. Revenue growth and enhanced profitability were driven by strong demand from customers seeking supply chain solutions requiring expedite, managed transportation and international services. ArcBest also continued to benefit from strong relationships with carrier partners, further improved by the addition of MoLo, and the ability to meet customers' needs through innovation in a tight freight market.

At FleetNet, an increase in roadside events and higher revenue per total service event contributed to record quarterly revenue and strong fourth quarter profitability for the segment.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 20 21 Versus Full Year 20 20

Revenue of $2.6 billion , compared to $2.1 billion , a per-day increase of 23.5 percent.

, compared to , a per-day increase of 23.5 percent. Tonnage per day increase of 7.6 percent.

Shipments per day increase of 4.3 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increase of 14.7 percent, positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges.

Operating income of $260.7 million compared to $98.9 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $288.3 million compared to $121.3 million .

compared to . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Profit-sharing bonus to union-represented ABF Freight employees of $15.1 million , an increase of approximately $10 million over those paid for both 2019 and 2020.

Asset-Light ‡

Full Year 20 21 Versus Full Year 2020 (including the results of MoLo beginning November 1, 2021)

Revenue of $1.6 billion compared to $984.2 million , a per-day increase of 58.6 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 58.6 percent. Operating income of $50.9 million compared to $13.0 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $49.3 million compared to $16.8 million .

compared to . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Adjusted EBITDA of $64.0 million compared to $24.4 million .

Capital Expenditures

In 2021, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, equaled $104 million. Net capital expenditures in 2021 included $79 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest's Asset-Based operation. Revenue equipment purchases in 2021 were lower than the original estimate because of pandemic-related manufacturing delays, primarily on new road tractors. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $119 million in 2021.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Programs

ArcBest generated solid cash from operations in 2021 and continued to return capital to shareholders through its dividend and share repurchase programs, including the $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement that was entered into in early November 2021 and completed in January 2022. Currently, $41.9 million remains available under an authorized program for future common stock purchases.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The call will be today, Tuesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. CST). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 954-0652 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on February 1, 2022, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on March 15, 2022. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 22014422. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through March 15, 2022, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® ARCB is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding (i) our expectations about our intrinsic value or our prospects for growth and value creation and (ii) our financial outlook, position, strategies, goals, and expectations. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: market fluctuations and interruptions affecting the price of our stock or the price or timing of our share repurchase programs; widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions, including the MoLo acquisition, and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; the timing or amount of the earnout payments for the MoLo acquisition, if any; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar Title: Vice President – Investor Relations Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social Phone: 479-785-6200 Phone: 479-494-8221 Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com Email: amahar@arcb.com

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 1,185,224

$ 816,414

$ 3,980,067

$ 2,940,163





























OPERATING EXPENSES



1,098,289



786,162



3,699,081



2,841,885





























OPERATING INCOME



86,935



30,252



280,986



98,278





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



238



494



1,275



3,616

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,130)



(2,512)



(8,904)



(11,697)

Other, net



1,156



1,965



3,797



2,299







(736)



(53)



(3,832)



(5,782)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



86,199



30,199



277,154



92,496





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



20,711



6,285



63,633



21,396





























NET INCOME

$ 65,488

$ 23,914

$ 213,521

$ 71,100





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 2.60

$ 0.94

$ 8.38

$ 2.80

Diluted

$ 2.47

$ 0.89

$ 7.98

$ 2.69





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



25,211,666



25,427,449



25,471,939



25,410,232

Diluted



26,467,420



26,734,287



26,772,126



26,422,523





























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ 0.32



ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31

December 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,620

$ 303,954

Short-term investments



48,339



65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $13,226; 2020 - $7,851)



582,344



320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $690; 2020 - $660)



13,094



14,343

Prepaid expenses



40,104



37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



9,654



11,397

Other



5,898



4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



776,053



758,168

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



350,694



342,178

Revenue equipment



980,283



916,760

Service, office, and other equipment



251,085



233,810

Software



175,989



163,193

Leasehold improvements



16,931



15,156







1,774,982



1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,079,061



992,407







695,921



678,690

















GOODWILL



300,337



88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



126,580



54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



106,686



115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



5,470



6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



101,629



77,496

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,112,676

$ 1,779,008

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 311,401

$ 170,898

Income taxes payable



12,087



316

Accrued expenses



305,851



246,746

Current portion of long-term debt



50,615



67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



22,740



21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



702,694



506,547

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



174,917



217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



88,835



97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



16,733



18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



135,537



37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



64,893



72,407

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2021: 29,359,597 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares



294



290

Additional paid-in capital



318,033



342,354

Retained earnings



801,314



595,932

Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 4,492,514 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares



(194,273)



(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,699



1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



929,067



828,593

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,112,676

$ 1,779,008



Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended





December 31





2021

2020





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 213,521

$ 71,100

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



118,864



114,379

Amortization of intangibles



5,357



4,012

Pension settlement expense



—



89

Share-based compensation expense



11,426



10,478

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



1,466



4,327

Change in deferred income taxes



(7,589)



7,715

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination



(8,520)



(2,376)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



(6,923)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(122,782)



(38,129)

Prepaid expenses



(1,482)



(7,966)

Other assets



354



2,646

Income taxes



13,136



(1,712)

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



623



756

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



106,064



40,670

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



323,515



205,989

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(58,412)



(43,248)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



13,815



13,348

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired(1)



(239,380)



—

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



9,013



—

Purchases of short-term investments



(56,011)



(165,133)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



73,182



216,735

Purchase of long-term investments



(25,350)



—

Capitalization of internally developed software



(20,061)



(14,241)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(303,204)



7,461

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



50,000



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



—



45,000

Proceeds from notes payable



3,523



—

Payments on long-term debt



(171,915)



(326,098)

Net change in book overdrafts



(1,957)



6,510

Deferred financing costs



(314)



—

Payment of common stock dividends



(8,139)



(8,157)

Purchases of treasury stock



(83,100)



(6,595)

Forward contract for accelerated share repurchase



(25,000)



—

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(10,743)



(2,065)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(247,645)



(111,405)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(227,334)



102,045

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,954



201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 76,620

$ 303,954

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 59,700

$ 61,803

Accruals for equipment received

$ 1,704

$ 1,667

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 14,671

$ 67,819

____________________ 1) Represents the acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo") on November 1, 2021.

ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31



December 31





2021



2020



2021



2020





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 683,485







$ 554,392







$ 2,573,773







$ 2,092,031























































ArcBest(1)



472,335









245,579









1,300,626









779,115





FleetNet



68,863









55,625









254,087









205,049





Total Asset-Light



541,198









301,204









1,554,713









984,164























































Other and eliminations



(39,459)









(39,182)









(148,419)









(136,032)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 1,185,224







$ 816,414







$ 3,980,067







$ 2,940,163























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 304,350

44.5 %

$ 275,476

49.7 %

$ 1,198,253

46.6 %

$ 1,095,694

52.4 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



73,662

10.8





52,051

9.4





266,139

10.3





209,095

10.0

Operating taxes and licenses



12,484

1.8





12,581

2.2





49,461

1.9





49,300

2.4

Insurance



9,232

1.4





8,910

1.6





37,800

1.5





33,568

1.6

Communications and utilities



4,581

0.7





4,490

0.8





18,773

0.7





17,916

0.8

Depreciation and amortization



23,774

3.5





23,675

4.3





93,799

3.6





94,326

4.5

Rents and purchased transportation



97,820

14.3





78,795

14.2





364,345

14.2





250,159

12.0

Shared services



67,277

9.8





62,104

11.2





263,532

10.2





217,258

10.4

Gain on sale of property and equipment(2)



(52)

—





(103)

—





(8,676)

(0.3)





(3,309)

(0.2)

Innovative technology costs(3)



6,328

0.9





6,937

1.3





27,631

1.1





22,458

1.1

Other



906

0.1





1,533

0.3





2,009

0.1





6,701

0.3

Total Asset-Based



600,362

87.8 %



526,449

95.0 %



2,313,066

89.9 %



1,993,166

95.3 %

















































ArcBest(1)















































Purchased transportation

$ 402,834

85.3 %

$ 206,532

84.1 %

$ 1,097,332

84.4 %

$ 649,933

83.4 % Supplies and expenses



2,746

0.6





2,612

1.0





10,531

0.8





9,627

1.2

Depreciation and amortization(4)



4,283

0.9





2,382

1.0





11,387

0.9





9,714

1.3

Shared services



45,939

9.7





26,199

10.7





132,137

10.1





90,983

11.7

Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

(0.5)





—

—

Other



3,710

0.8





2,924

1.2





9,765

0.7





9,203

1.2







459,512

97.3 %



240,649

98.0 %



1,254,229

96.4 %



769,460

98.8 % FleetNet



67,749

98.4 %



55,067

99.0 %



249,543

98.2 %



201,682

98.4 % Total Asset-Light



527,261









295,716









1,503,772









971,142























































Other and eliminations(6)



(29,334)









(36,003)









(117,757)









(122,423)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 1,098,289

92.7 %

$ 786,162

96.3 %

$ 3,699,081

92.9 %

$ 2,841,885

96.7 %

















































OPERATING INCOME















































Asset-Based

$ 83,123







$ 27,943







$ 260,707







$ 98,865























































ArcBest



12,823









4,930









46,397









9,655





FleetNet



1,114









558









4,544









3,367





Total Asset-Light



13,937









5,488









50,941









13,022























































Other and eliminations(6)



(10,125)









(3,179)









(30,662)









(13,609)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 86,935







$ 30,252







$ 280,986







$ 98,278







____________________ 1) The 2021 periods include the operations of MoLo since the November 1, 2021 acquisition date. 2) The year ended December 31, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 3) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 4) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 5) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 6) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer

comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including

innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31



December 31





2021

2020



2021



2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 86,935

$ 30,252

$ 280,986

$ 98,278

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



8,454



8,279



32,845



25,620

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



2,455



937



5,266



3,749

Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)



4,362



—



5,969



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



—



—



(6,923)



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 102,206

$ 39,468

$ 318,143

$ 127,647





























Net Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 65,488

$ 23,914

$ 213,521

$ 71,100

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



6,388



6,283



24,871



19,604

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



1,837



702



3,940



2,805

Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



3,222



—



4,409



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



—



(5,437)



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(5)



—



—



—



66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,215)



(2,058)



(4,123)



(2,316)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)



(236)



(31)



(7,647)



510

Tax credits(7)



(1,540)



(1,285)



(1,540)



(1,285)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 73,944

$ 27,525

$ 227,994

$ 90,484





























Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 2.47

$ 0.89

$ 7.98

$ 2.69

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.24



0.24



0.93



0.74

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



0.07



0.03



0.15



0.11

Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



0.12



—



0.16



—

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



—



(0.20)



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(5)



—



—



—



—

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.05)



(0.08)



(0.15)



(0.09)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)



(0.01)



—



(0.29)



0.02

Tax credits(7)



(0.06)



(0.05)



(0.06)



(0.05)

Non-GAAP amounts(8)

$ 2.79

$ 1.03

$ 8.52

$ 3.42



____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through

technological innovation, including costs related to our recently announced investment in human-centered remote operation software. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Transaction costs are associated with the acquisition of MoLo. 4) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 5) Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 6) The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit). 7) Represents a research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2021 and 2020 which relates to the tax year ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020, respectively. 8) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment Operating Income

Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 83,123

87.8 %

$ 27,943

95.0 %

$ 260,707

89.9 %

$ 98,865

95.3 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,328

(0.9)





6,937

(1.3)





27,631

(1.1)





22,458

(1.1)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 89,451

86.9 %

$ 34,880

93.7 %

$ 288,338

88.8 %

$ 121,323

94.2 %













Asset-Light





















ArcBest Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 12,823

97.3 %

$ 4,930

98.0 %

$ 46,397

96.4 %

$ 9,655

98.8 %

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



2,455

(0.5)





937

(0.4)





5,266

(0.4)





3,749

(0.5)



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

0.5





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 15,278

96.8 %

$ 5,867

97.6 %

$ 44,740

96.5 %

$ 13,404

98.3 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1,114

98.4 %

$ 558

99.0 %

$ 4,544

98.2 %

$ 3,367

98.4 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 13,937

97.4 %

$ 5,488

98.2 %

$ 50,941

96.7 %

$ 13,022

98.7 %

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



2,455

(0.5)





937

(0.3)





5,266

(0.3)





3,749

(0.4)



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(3)



—

—





—

—





(6,923)

0.4





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 16,392

96.9 %

$ 6,425

97.9 %

$ 49,284

96.8 %

$ 16,771

98.3 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (10,125)







$ (3,179)







$ (30,662)







$ (13,609)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(4)



2,126









1,342









5,214









3,162







Transaction costs, pre-tax(5)



4,362









—









5,969









—







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (3,637)







$ (1,837)







$ (19,479)







$ (10,447)









____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the

ArcBest segment. Included in depreciation and amortization within ArcBest segment operating expenses. 3) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 4) Represents costs associated with initiative to optimize our performance through technological innovation, including costs related to our recently announced investment in human-centered remote operation software, and costs related to the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 5) Transaction costs are associated with the acquisition of MoLo.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 86,935

$ (736)

$ 86,199

$ 20,711

$ 65,488

24.0 % Innovative technology costs(1)



8,454



149



8,603



2,215



6,388

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



2,455



—



2,455



618



1,837

25.2

Transaction costs(3)



4,362



—



4,362



1,140



3,222

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(1,215)



(1,215)



—



(1,215)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



236



(236)

—

Tax credits(5)



—



—



—



1,540



(1,540)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 102,206

$ (1,802)

$ 100,404

$ 26,460

$ 73,944

26.4 %









































Year Ended December 31, 2021







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 280,986

$ (3,832)

$ 277,154

$ 63,633

$ 213,521

23.0 % Innovative technology costs(1)



32,845



646



33,491



8,620



24,871

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



5,266



—



5,266



1,326



3,940

25.2

Transaction costs(3)



5,969



—



5,969



1,560



4,409

26.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(6)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(4,123)



(4,123)



—



(4,123)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



7,647



(7,647)

—

Tax credits(5)



—



—



—



1,540



(1,540)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 318,143

$ (7,309)

$ 310,834

$ 82,840

$ 227,994

26.7 %









































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020







Other

Income

Income













Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 30,252

$ (53)

$ 30,199

$ 6,285

$ 23,914

20.8 % Innovative technology costs(1)



8,279



182



8,461



2,178



6,283

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



937









937



235



702

25.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,058)



(2,058)



—



(2,058)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



31



(31)

—

Tax credits(5)



—



—



—



1,285



(1,285)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 39,468

$ (1,929)

$ 37,539

$ 10,014

$ 27,525

26.7 %









































Year Ended December 31, 2020







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(8) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 98,278

$ (5,782)

$ 92,496

$ 21,396

$ 71,100

23.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



25,620



779



26,399



6,795



19,604

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



3,749









3,749



944



2,805

25.2

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (7)



—



89



89



23



66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,316)



(2,316)



—



(2,316)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



(510)



510

—

Tax credits(5)



—



—



—



1,285



(1,285)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 127,647

$ (7,230)

$ 120,417

$ 29,933

$ 90,484

24.9 %

____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation,

including costs related to our recently announced investment in human-centered remote operation software. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the November 1, 2021 acquisition of MoLo and previously acquired businesses in the ArcBest segment. 3) Transaction costs are associated with the acquisition of MoLo. 4) The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit). 5) Represents a research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2021 and 2020 which relates to the tax year ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020, respectively. 6) Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021. 7) Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 8) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31



December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 65,488

$ 23,914

$ 213,521

$ 71,100

Interest and other related financing costs



2,130



2,512



8,904



11,697

Income tax provision



20,711



6,285



63,633



21,396

Depreciation and amortization(1)



33,226



30,260



124,221



118,391

Amortization of share-based compensation



2,859



2,522



11,426



10,478

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension

settlement expense(2)



(135)



(148)



(539)



(500)

Transaction costs(3)



4,362



—



5,969



—

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 128,641

$ 65,345

$ 427,135

$ 232,562



____________________ 1) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 2) The year ended December 31, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's

supplemental benefit plan. 3) Transaction costs are associated with the acquisition of MoLo.

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)











ArcBest

























Operating Income

$ 12,823

$ 4,930

$ 46,397

$ 9,655

Depreciation and amortization(4)



4,283



2,382



11,387



9,714

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,106

$ 7,312

$ 57,784

$ 19,369











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 1,114

$ 558

$ 4,544

$ 3,367

Depreciation and amortization(4)



420



418



1,661



1,622

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,534

$ 976

$ 6,205

$ 4,989











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income

$ 13,937

$ 5,488

$ 50,941

$ 13,022

Depreciation and amortization(4)



4,703



2,800



13,048



11,336

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,640

$ 8,288

$ 63,989

$ 24,358



____________________ 4) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.