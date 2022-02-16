MeritB2B Earns Positive Analyst Rating from Outsell, Inc.

Rye Brook, NY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that Outsell, Inc. has given MeritB2B a positive analyst rating after its recent acquisition of True Influence. Outsell, Inc. praises the impressive evolution of MeritB2B into a full-funnel data-driven marketing solution. After a series of strategic acquisitions, Outsell, Inc. analysis finds that MeritB2B is now a serious data and analytics contender for major B2B marketers.

"Scooping up one of our 10 to Watch companies shows MeritB2B's seriousness in bringing to market an integrated B2B data, platform, and services offering as it evolves into a B2B Martech solution provider," notes Randy Giusto, VP and Lead Analyst - Media and Marketing Strategist, Outsell, Inc. "MeritB2B jumps the chasm further from being a data-influenced marketing activities outsourcer to becoming a full-funnel, data-driven marketing intelligence solution."

MeritB2B now provides B2B marketing leaders with a comprehensive offering including:

B2B Data: One of the most comprehensive, rich, and privacy compliant B2B-focused databases available in the marketplace today

Intelligence and Analytics: Data and identity management, custom audience, and targeting

Customer Acquisition: Customer acquisition, engagement, retention, optimization, audience targeting, persona development

Marketing Technology: Database creation, data integration, hygiene services

Performance Marketing: Demand generation, lead development, ABM, digital marketing

With True Influence, MeritB2B has doubled the size of the company. According to Outsell, Inc., the deal "scratched multiple itches," including giving MeritB2B more intent data, an identity graph, cloud platform, and broader services. MeritB2B now boasts a robust offering for B2B marketing leaders and has further growth plans that put the company on the map next to major enterprise contenders.

"With a leading B2B ABM SaaS solution including 80 million contacts and deep integrations with major players in the ecosystem, True Influence further builds out our full-funnel offering. From here, we're continuing to grow through innovation from our combined data and technology teams" said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B. "We're thrilled to have Outsell, Inc. recognize our further evolution in the B2B marketing space."

About Outsell, Inc.

Outsell, Inc. is the leading research and advisory firm serving executives operating in the data, information, and analytics economy. Our solutions leverage proprietary data, leading industry analysts, thriving peer-to-peer communities, and a network of partner SMEs, all operating in a platform ecosystem. Through deep relationships, we ensure that our clients make smart decisions about their strategy, competition, markets, operating best practices, and M&A. We stand by our work 100%, guarantee results, and are fanatical about our clients' success.

https://www.outsellinc.com

contact_us@outsellinc.com

About MeritB2B

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital, and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

Deirdre Blohm MeritB2B 914.368.1066 dblohm@MeritB2B.com