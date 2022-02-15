Global Bioelectric Medicine Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioelectric Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioelectric medicine market will reach $39.06 billion by 2030, growing by a revised CAGR of 7.3% over 2020-2030 driven by growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioelectric medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioelectric medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Implantable Bioelectric Medicine
- Cardiac Pacemaker
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
- Spinal Cord Stimulators (split into Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome (FBSS), Ischemia by application)
- Cochlear Implants
- Deep Brain Stimulators (split into Parkinson's Disease, Tremor, Depression, Other Deep Brain Stimulation Applications by application)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulators
- Sacral Nerve Stimulators (split into Urinary Incontinence and Fecal Incontinence by application)
- Retinal Implants
- Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines
- Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicine
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
- Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy
- Other Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicines
Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Individual Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global bioelectric medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Implantable Bioelectric Medicine
3.2.1 Cardiac Pacemaker
3.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Icd)
3.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators
3.2.4 Cochlear Implants
3.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulators
3.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulators
3.2.7 Sacral Nerve Stimulators
3.2.8 Retinal Implants
3.2.9 Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines
3.3 Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicine
3.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators
3.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)
3.3.3 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy
3.3.4 Other Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicines
4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
4.1 Market Overview by End-user
4.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.3 Research Institutes
4.4 Individual Users
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030
5.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.2.1 Overview of North America Market
5.2.2 U.S.
5.2.3 Canada
5.2.4 Mexico
5.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.3.1 Overview of European Market
5.3.2 Germany
5.3.3 Uk
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 Spain
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.3.8 Rest of European Market
5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
5.4.2 Japan
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Australia
5.4.5 India
5.4.6 South Korea
5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
5.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.5.1 Argentina
5.5.2 Brazil
5.5.3 Chile
5.5.4 Rest of South America Market
5.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.6.1 Uae
5.6.2 Saudi Arabia
5.6.3 South Africa
5.6.4 Other National Markets
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Overview of Key Vendors
6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
6.3 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cochlear Limited
- Electrocore, Inc.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
- Livanova plc
- Medtronic plc
- Neurometrix, Inc
- Nevro Corp.
- Nuvectra Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Pixium Vision
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc
- Setpoint Medical
- Sonova Holding Ag
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Stimwave LLC
7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
7.2 Critical Success Factors (Csfs)
