Global Medical Microneedle Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Evaluation and Analysis of the Technology, Markets and Competitive Landscape

Medical Microneedle Diagnostics: Devices, Targets, Technology & Markets is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, markets and competitive landscape providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, fabrication/manufacturing technologies, and commercial opportunities across the spectrum of microneedle diagnostic architectures, designs, classes and form factors.

Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Converging Factors Driving Medical Microneedle Diagnostics

Microneedle technology is attaining commercial viability at a time when healthcare providers are faced with new challenges as they assess ways to incorporate companion diagnostics into their practice areas.

Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward point of care diagnostics and ambulatory patient monitoring by allowing the precise detection of biomarkers and analytes in fluids and tissues located below the skin. To succeed, developers must refine the techniques available and in development for sampling very small quantities and/or concentrations of analytes and biomarkers and advance the design integration of microneedles into commercially viable diagnostic platform.

What You Will Learn

What companies are active in the microneedle diagnostics segments, what distinguishes their technology, and what is their market presence?

Who are the microneedle diagnostic device developers/suppliers, and what are their capabilities?

What are the major factors that are influencing demand for microneedle diagnostics?

What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for diagnostic microneedle products?

What are the important healthcare markets for microneedle diagnostics? What is their market potential?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for diagnostic microneedles?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Market Opportunity

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Dynamics

Microneedle Product Categories

Solid Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Coated Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

Stretched Needles

Carbon Nanotubes

Ion Etching

C-MEMS

Specialty Microneedles

Phase Transition

Microprocessor-based Devices

Composite Microneedles

Light-responsive Microneedles

Flexible Arrays

Microneedle Arrays & Array

Geometries

Array Architectures

Microneedles & Microfluidics

Wearable Microneedles

What's Driving the Growth in PoC

Diagnostics?

Shifting Patient Demographics

Disease and Condition Demand

Drivers

Patient Self-care

The Role of Interstitial Fluid

Microneedle Diagnostics - Design

Factors

Analyte Capture

Sample Acquisition

Biofluid Absorption

Electrochemical Sensing

Materials Selection

Sensor Array Integration

Microneedle Fabrication

Micromolding

Microforming

Micromachining

Structured Films

Emerging Fabrication Methods

3D Printing

Electrospun Arrays

Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

Magnetization-induced Self-assembly

Additive Fabrication Methods

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Digital Light Processing

Selective Laser Sintering

Selective Laser Melting

Inkjet Printing

Surface Modification

Diagnostic Microneedle Device Analysis

Micro Transdermal Interface Platform

(MicroTIPs)

Mindera Health

Scibase (Nevisense)

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Sysmex

Microneedle Diagnostics - Key Therapeutic

Sectors

Diabetes

Glucose

Immunology

Immune Factors

Infectious Disease

Tuberculosis

Metabolic

Electrolytes/Potassium

Oncology

Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Orthopedics

Osteoarthritis

Government and Academic Programs

Market Factors

Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

Patient Safety and Compliance

Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

Aptamer Group

Bico Group

EnABLES European Research Infrastructure

Fujifilm

Georgia Institute of Technology (USA)

Imperial College of London (UK)

Kyoto University (Japan)

LTS

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)

microLIQUID

Mindera Health

MyLife Technologies B.V.

Novinject

Queens University (Belfast, Ireland)

Sandia National Laboratories (USA)

Seoul National University (Korea)

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Stanford University

Swansea University (UK)

Sysmex

Tasso

Tyndall National Institute (Ireland)

Universal Biosensors

Universita di Pisa (Italy)

University of Brighton (UK)

University of Florida (USA)

University of Queensland (Australia)

University of Reading (UK)

University of Texas (USA)

University of Washington (USA)

