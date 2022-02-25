The 2022 International Peace Honors: Who, What, When, and How To Watch

Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Dr. Lisa Su, Brandon Stanton, Tokata Iron Eyes and Nicholas Donofrio will be recognized during this international event with live performances, to honor

2021's most outstanding leaders of change

In light of recent events in Ukraine, it is more crucial than ever for us to dedicate our energy and resources to peace, to achieve a safer world for all. A select group of international personalities will come together at the 2022 International Peace Honors, presented by PeaceTech Lab, to pay tribute to the work of global leaders in compassion, innovation, and change-making to advance peace, prosperity, and justice around the world.

The 2022 International Peace Honors (Photo: Business Wire)

Who are the Honorees?

Actor, director and social activist Forest Whitaker;

Chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga;

Humanitarian and Latin Grammy winning singer-songwriter Juanes;

Former IBM Vice President of Innovation and Technology Nicholas Donofrio;

Creator of ‘Humans of New York,' Brandon Stanton;

Indigenous Activist and Environmentalist Tokata Iron Eyes;

President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su.

Also, special recognitions as Voices of Peace from Afghanistan, Nicaragua, USA, South Africa; and Mexico.

Who is Presenting?

The 42nd United States President Bill Clinton; Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman; Co-father of the Internet and 2021 International Peace Honoree, Vint Cerf; and Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theater, Misty Copeland, will be among the presenters at the prestigious event.

Who is Performing?

Acclaimed Croatian cellist HAUSER will perform the classical Schubert - Serenade. Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo, is set to perform an acoustic version of one of the most popular soundtracks by Mo Morricone SE (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso) arranged exclusively for the evening. Also gracing the prestigious virtual stage, Spanish powerhouse Buika. The GRAMMY® winning multilingual singer-songwriter will serenade the honorees with her passionate fusion of jazz, flamenco, rock, African and Afro-Caribbean sounds. And also performing, GRAMMY® winning Colombian singer-songwriter Fonseca, will perform "Eres mi Sueño," (You are my dream).

Who is Hosting?

The event will be hosted by actress and activist, Rosario Dawson.

When?

Sunday, February 27th, 8:00 pm EST / 5 pm PST

How to Watch:

The event will live stream on PeaceTech Lab's YouTube channel: bit.ly/internationalpeacehonors

The International Peace Honors will also be available on YouTube/Live and YouTube/Music. Register to watch for FREE at: internationalpeacehonors.org.

The International Peace Honors are made possible with the generosity of its sponsors and donors: MasterCard, BNY Mellon, The MITRE Corporation, Microsoft, Pitney Bowes, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Ernst & Young, Mercator XXI, KUDO, Wipro, Harmony and Alliance for Peacebuilding.

About PeaceTech Lab:

Established by the United States Institute of Peace, PeaceTech Lab is committed to using technology, media, and data to prevent violence and build prosperous and peaceful communities around the world. www.peacetechlab.org

