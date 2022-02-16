Altice USA Announces Acceleration in Fiber Deployment Strategy; Announces Multi-Year Plan to Bring 100% Fiber Broadband to More Than 6.5 Million Passings Across the Optimum and Suddenlink Footprint

Altice USA ATUS today announces an acceleration of its fiber deployment strategy over the next four years across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint, expecting to reach 6.5 million passings by the end of 2025.
This new fiber expansion in Suddenlink coupled with the continued fiber build in Optimum will position the Company to pass more than two thirds of its entire footprint with 100% fiber broadband over the next four years, including approximately 2.5 million fiber passings at Suddenlink and 4 million fiber passings at Optimum.
Altice USA has been building a fiber broadband network in its Optimum territory in the New York tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) with 1.2 million fiber passings available for sales as of December 31, 2021. For Suddenlink, construction is expected to begin this year in areas of Texas. Additional states in the Suddenlink footprint that will benefit from this fiber expansion plan include areas of Arizona, California, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.
"Altice USA is proud to announce plans to invest further in our fiber deployment strategy by accelerating the build of a 100% fiber broadband network capable of delivering multi-gig speeds across our Optimum and Suddenlink footprint," said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer. "Fiber is the future and given the progress we have made at Optimum with our fiber expansion, we're excited to build on that success and break ground later this year at Suddenlink to bring our advanced network to more customers and communities."
About Altice USA
Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.
