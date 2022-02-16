Charles River Laboratories Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

– Fourth-Quarter Revenue of $905.1 Million and Full-Year Revenue of $3.54 Billion –
– Fourth-Quarter GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.67 and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.49 –
– Full-Year GAAP Earnings per Share of $7.60 and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $10.32 –
– Reaffirms 2022 Guidance –
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL today reported its results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 and reaffirmed guidance for 2022. For the quarter, revenue was $905.1 million, an increase of 14.4% from $791.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Acquisitions contributed 5.9% to consolidated fourth-quarter revenue growth. The divestiture of the Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) in October 2021 reduced reported revenue growth by 1.4%. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced reported revenue growth by 0.6%. Excluding the effect of these items, organic revenue growth was 10.5%, driven by contributions from all three business segments, led by the Manufacturing segment. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased both the reported and organic revenue growth rates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $137.6 million, a decrease of 3.9% from $143.2 million for the same period in 2020. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis were $2.67, a decrease of 5.0% from $2.81 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreases in GAAP net income and earnings per share primarily reflected a loss from the Company's venture capital and other strategic investments of $0.19 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of $1.01 per share for the same period in 2020. The decreases were partially offset by acquisition-related adjustments associated with contingent consideration and a gain on the sale of RMS Japan.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $128.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.2% from $122.1 million for the same period in 2020. Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.49, an increase of 4.2% from $2.39 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increases in non-GAAP net income and earnings per share were primarily driven by higher revenue and operating income, partially offset by a higher tax rate and net interest expense.
James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2021 was another exceptional year for Charles River, with robust revenue and earnings growth, significant operating margin expansion, and meaningful cash flow generation. This performance reflects the unprecedented demand that we are seeing across most of our businesses, as well as the breadth and scientific depth of our leading, non-clinical portfolio.
"We believe that Charles River is a stronger company today than it has ever been. We have built the leading safety assessment franchise in the world; established an integrated, end-to-end discovery offering for both small and large molecules; and most recently, a comprehensive, scientifically advanced solution for our clients' complex biologics and cell and gene therapies. We believe that the strength of our portfolio, coupled with robust industry fundamentals and the investments that we are making to accommodate client demand, will fuel low-teens revenue growth in 2022 and enable us to achieve our strategic and financial goals," Mr. Foster concluded.
Fourth-Quarter Segment Results
Research Models and Services (RMS)
Revenue for the RMS segment was $165.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.7% from $156.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The impact of the RMS Japan divestiture reduced revenue by 7.2%, and the impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.4%. Organic revenue growth of 13.3% was primarily driven by robust demand for research models, particularly in China, as well as higher revenue for research model services. Fourth quarter revenue for the cell supply business, which consists of HemaCare and Cellero, continued to be impacted by donor access and availability. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased both the reported and organic revenue growth rates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the RMS segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 24.3% from 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and on a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 26.9% from 25.1%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were driven primarily by operating leverage from higher research models sales volume.
Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)
Revenue for the DSA segment was $534.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.9% from $495.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.4%, and acquisitions contributed 1.6% to DSA revenue growth. Organic revenue growth of 6.7% was driven principally by the Safety Assessment business, with the Discovery Services business also contributing.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the DSA segment's GAAP operating margin decreased to 17.8% from 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to acquisition-related adjustments associated with contingent consideration. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin was essentially unchanged at 23.1%, compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced the DSA operating margin by approximately 40 basis points.
Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)
Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $205.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 47.4% from $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The acquisitions of Cognate BioServices (Cognate) and Vigene Biosciences (Vigene) contributed 27.8% to Manufacturing revenue growth, while the impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 1.6%. Organic revenue growth of 21.2% was driven primarily by robust demand across the Biologics Testing Solutions, Microbial Solutions, and Avian Vaccine businesses. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased the reported and organic revenue growth rates in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Manufacturing segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 44.6% from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to acquisition-related adjustments associated with contingent consideration. The non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 35.7% from 37.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the addition of the Cognate and Vigene CDMO businesses.
Full-Year Results
For 2021, revenue increased by 21.1% to $3.54 billion from $2.92 billion in 2020. Organic revenue growth was 15.1%. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased the reported and organic revenue growth rates in 2021 by 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.
On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to common shareholders was $391.0 million in 2021, an increase of 7.3% from $364.3 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis in 2021 were $7.60, an increase of 5.6% from $7.20 in 2020. On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded a loss from venture capital and other strategic investments totaling $0.44 per share in 2021, compared to a gain of $1.51 in 2020.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $530.5 million in 2021, an increase of 28.9% from $411.5 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis in 2021 were $10.32, an increase of 26.9% from $8.13 in 2020.
Research Models and Services (RMS)
For 2021, RMS revenue was $690.4 million, an increase of 20.9% from $571.2 million in 2020. Organic revenue growth increased 19.5%. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased the reported and organic revenue growth rates in 2021 by 10.1% and 9.8%, respectively.
On a GAAP basis, the RMS segment operating margin increased to 24.2% in 2021 from 18.0% in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 27.3% in 2021 from 22.0% in 2020.
Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)
For 2021, DSA revenue was $2.11 billion, an increase of 14.7% from $1.84 billion in 2020. Organic revenue growth was 12.2%. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased both the reported and organic revenue growth rates by 0.8% in 2021.
On a GAAP basis, the DSA segment operating margin increased to 19.3% in 2021 from 17.7% in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 23.7% in 2021 from 23.4% in 2020.
Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)
For 2021, Manufacturing revenue was $742.5 million, an increase of 44.1% from $515.4 million in 2020. Organic revenue growth was 20.6%. The comparison to the COVID-19-related impact in 2020 increased the reported and organic revenue growth rates in 2021 by 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively.
On a GAAP basis, the Manufacturing segment operating margin decreased to 33.2% in 2021 from 35.2% in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 34.2% in 2021 from 37.4% in 2020.
Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
The Company is reaffirming its 2022 financial guidance, which was originally provided on January 11, 2022. As previously mentioned, the Company expects to benefit from a continuation of the robust client demand that it experienced last year and price increases, which is expected to drive low-teens revenue growth in 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share growth in 2022 is expected to be similar to revenue growth, as modest operating margin improvement will be largely offset by less favorable below-the-line items, including a higher tax rate.
The Company's 2022 guidance for revenue growth, earnings per share, and cash flow is as follows:
|
2022 GUIDANCE
|
|
Revenue growth, reported
|
13.0% – 15.0%
|
Contribution from acquisitions/divestitures, net (1)
|
--
|
Impact of 53rd week in 2022
|
~(1.5%)
|
Unfavorable/(favorable) impact of foreign exchange
|
~1.0%
|
Revenue growth, organic (2)
|
12.5% – 14.5%
|
GAAP EPS estimate
|
$9.20 – $9.45
|
Acquisition-related amortization
|
$1.90 – $2.10
|
Acquisition and integration-related adjustments (3)
|
~$0.10
|
Other items (4)
|
~$0.10
|
Non-GAAP EPS estimate
|
$11.50 – $11.75
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
~$810 million
|
Capital expenditures
|
~$360 million
|
Free cash flow
|
~$450 million
Footnotes to Guidance Table:
(1) The contribution from acquisitions/divestitures (net) reflects only those transactions that were completed in 2021. The partial-year revenue impact from acquisitions, principally Cognate BioServices, Retrogenix, and Vigene Biosciences, is expected to be offset by the impact from the divestitures of RMS Japan and CDMO Sweden.
(2) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures, the 53rd week in 2022, and foreign currency translation.
(3) These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures, and primarily include transaction, advisory, and certain third-party integration costs, as well as certain costs associated with acquisition-related efficiency initiatives.
(4) These items primarily relate to charges of approximately $0.10 associated with U.S. and international tax legislation that necessitated changes to the Company's international financing structure.
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 1
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|Service revenue
|
$
|
709,819
|
|
$
|
618,229
|
|
$
|
2,755,579
|
|
$
|
2,296,156
|
|Product revenue
|
|
195,231
|
|
|
172,761
|
|
|
784,581
|
|
|
627,777
|
|Total revenue
|
|
905,050
|
|
|
790,990
|
|
|
3,540,160
|
|
|
2,923,933
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|
|
468,091
|
|
|
408,242
|
|
|
1,837,487
|
|
|
1,533,230
|
|Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|
|
89,847
|
|
|
82,780
|
|
|
368,035
|
|
|
317,162
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
144,112
|
|
|
143,033
|
|
|
619,919
|
|
|
528,935
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
30,193
|
|
|
28,008
|
|
|
124,857
|
|
|
111,877
|
|Operating income
|
|
172,807
|
|
|
128,927
|
|
|
589,862
|
|
|
432,729
|
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|
|
309
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
834
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(11,546
|
)
|
|
(33,147
|
)
|
|
(73,910
|
)
|
|
(86,433
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
2,072
|
|
|
76,584
|
|
|
(35,894
|
)
|
|
99,984
|
|Income before income taxes
|
|
163,642
|
|
|
172,427
|
|
|
480,710
|
|
|
447,114
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
23,815
|
|
|
28,237
|
|
|
81,873
|
|
|
81,808
|
|Net income
|
|
139,827
|
|
|
144,190
|
|
|
398,837
|
|
|
365,306
|
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
2,249
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
7,855
|
|
|
1,002
|
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
137,578
|
|
$
|
143,191
|
|
$
|
390,982
|
|
$
|
364,304
|
|Earnings per common share
|Net income attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|
$
|
2.73
|
|
$
|
2.88
|
|
$
|
7.77
|
|
$
|
7.35
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
$
|
2.81
|
|
$
|
7.60
|
|
$
|
7.20
|
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
50,471
|
|
|
49,754
|
|
|
50,293
|
|
|
49,550
|
|Diluted
|
|
51,555
|
|
|
51,028
|
|
|
51,425
|
|
|
50,611
|
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 2
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
241,214
|
|
$
|
228,424
|
|Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $7,180 and $6,702, respectively
|
|
642,881
|
|
|
617,740
|
|Inventories
|
|
199,146
|
|
|
185,695
|
|Prepaid assets
|
|
93,543
|
|
|
96,712
|
|Other current assets
|
|
97,311
|
|
|
72,560
|
|Total current assets
|
|
1,274,095
|
|
|
1,201,131
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
1,291,068
|
|
|
1,124,358
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
292,941
|
|
|
178,220
|
|Goodwill
|
|
2,711,881
|
|
|
1,809,168
|
|Client relationships, net
|
|
981,398
|
|
|
721,505
|
|Other intangible assets, net
|
|
79,794
|
|
|
66,094
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|
40,226
|
|
|
37,729
|
|Other assets
|
|
352,889
|
|
|
352,626
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
7,024,292
|
|
$
|
5,490,831
|
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
|
$
|
2,795
|
|
$
|
50,214
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
198,130
|
|
|
122,475
|
|Accrued compensation
|
|
246,119
|
|
|
206,823
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
219,703
|
|
|
207,942
|
|Accrued liabilities
|
|
228,797
|
|
|
149,820
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
137,641
|
|
|
102,477
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,033,185
|
|
|
839,751
|
|Long-term debt, net and finance leases
|
|
2,663,564
|
|
|
1,929,571
|
|Operating lease right-of-use liabilities
|
|
252,972
|
|
|
155,595
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
239,720
|
|
|
217,031
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
242,859
|
|
|
205,215
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
4,432,300
|
|
|
3,347,163
|
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
53,010
|
|
|
25,499
|
|Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 50,480 shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2021 and 49,767 shares issued and outstanding as of December 26, 2020
|
|
505
|
|
|
498
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,718,304
|
|
|
1,627,564
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
980,751
|
|
|
625,414
|
|Treasury stock, at cost, 0 shares as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(164,740
|
)
|
|
(138,874
|
)
|Total equity attributable to common shareholders
|
|
2,534,820
|
|
|
2,114,602
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
4,162
|
|
|
3,567
|
|Total equity
|
|
2,538,982
|
|
|
2,118,169
|
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
$
|
7,024,292
|
|
$
|
5,490,831
|
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 3
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|Cash flows relating to operating activities
|Net income
|
$
|
398,837
|
|
$
|
365,306
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
265,540
|
|
|
234,924
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
71,474
|
|
|
56,341
|
|Loss on debt extinguishment and other financing costs
|
|
29,964
|
|
|
3,661
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(24,006
|
)
|
|
(133
|
)
|Loss (gain) on venture capital and strategic equity investments, net
|
|
30,420
|
|
|
(100,861
|
)
|Gain on sale of businesses
|
|
(25,026
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Contingent consideration
|
|
(34,303
|
)
|
|
(468
|
)
|Other, net
|
|
4,957
|
|
|
14,080
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables and contract assets, net
|
|
(26,633
|
)
|
|
(85,627
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
(25,159
|
)
|
|
(18,379
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
44,901
|
|
|
748
|
|Accrued compensation
|
|
44,304
|
|
|
40,481
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(13,402
|
)
|
|
28,647
|
|Customer contract deposits
|
|
16,925
|
|
|
8,955
|
|Other assets and liabilities, net
|
|
2,006
|
|
|
(1,100
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
760,799
|
|
|
546,575
|
|Cash flows relating to investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired
|
|
(1,293,095
|
)
|
|
(418,628
|
)
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(228,772
|
)
|
|
(166,560
|
)
|Purchases of investments and contributions to venture capital investments
|
|
(45,555
|
)
|
|
(26,692
|
)
|Proceeds from sale of businesses, net
|
|
122,694
|
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|
|
6,532
|
|
|
11,401
|
|Other, net
|
|
264
|
|
|
(1,065
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,437,932
|
)
|
|
(601,544
|
)
|Cash flows relating to financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility
|
|
6,951,113
|
|
|
2,230,988
|
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|
|
45,652
|
|
|
46,586
|
|Payments on long-term debt, revolving credit facility, and finance lease obligations
|
|
(6,242,877
|
)
|
|
(2,200,400
|
)
|Payment of debt extinguishment and financing costs
|
|
(38,255
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
(40,707
|
)
|
|
(23,979
|
)
|Other, net
|
|
(2,328
|
)
|
|
(5,947
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
672,598
|
|
|
47,248
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
17,730
|
|
|
794
|
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
13,195
|
|
|
(6,927
|
)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
233,119
|
|
|
240,046
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
246,314
|
|
$
|
233,119
|
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
241,214
|
|
$
|
228,424
|
|Restricted cash included in Other current assets
|
|
4,023
|
|
|
3,074
|
|Restricted cash included in Other assets
|
|
1,077
|
|
|
1,621
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
246,314
|
|
$
|
233,119
|
|Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
75,441
|
|
$
|
60,059
|
|Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
70,775
|
|
$
|
72,461
|
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of Property, plant and equipment included in Accounts payable and Accrued liabilities
|
$
|
72,043
|
|
$
|
25,614
|
|Assets acquired under finance leases
|
$
|
1,567
|
|
$
|
1,571
|
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 4
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|Research Models and Services
|Revenue
|
$
|
165,575
|
|
$
|
156,697
|
|
$
|
690,437
|
|
$
|
571,152
|
|Operating income
|
|
40,188
|
|
|
34,381
|
|
|
166,814
|
|
|
102,706
|
|Operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
18.0
|
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
|
|
4,075
|
|
|
3,975
|
|
|
20,104
|
|
|
19,556
|
|Severance
|
|
-
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
645
|
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|
|
359
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
|
2,375
|
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
200
|
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
|
$
|
4,434
|
|
$
|
4,969
|
|
$
|
21,687
|
|
$
|
22,776
|
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
44,622
|
|
$
|
39,350
|
|
$
|
188,501
|
|
$
|
125,482
|
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
27.3
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
9,673
|
|
$
|
9,747
|
|
$
|
39,123
|
|
$
|
37,080
|
|Capital expenditures
|
$
|
31,667
|
|
$
|
13,902
|
|
$
|
61,188
|
|
$
|
29,487
|
|Discovery and Safety Assessment
|Revenue
|
$
|
534,136
|
|
$
|
495,004
|
|
$
|
2,107,231
|
|
$
|
1,837,428
|
|Operating income
|
|
94,967
|
|
|
91,087
|
|
|
406,978
|
|
|
325,959
|
|Operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
|
|
19,933
|
|
|
21,978
|
|
|
84,740
|
|
|
90,304
|
|Severance
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
130
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
4,117
|
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|
|
8,016
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
4,374
|
|
|
3,673
|
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items
|
|
844
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
2,098
|
|
|
6,598
|
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
|
$
|
28,649
|
|
$
|
23,662
|
|
$
|
92,228
|
|
$
|
104,692
|
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
123,616
|
|
$
|
114,749
|
|
$
|
499,206
|
|
$
|
430,651
|
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
23.4
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
44,986
|
|
$
|
43,784
|
|
$
|
177,254
|
|
$
|
168,922
|
|Capital expenditures
|
$
|
40,694
|
|
$
|
59,217
|
|
$
|
101,477
|
|
$
|
105,653
|
|Manufacturing Solutions
|Revenue
|
$
|
205,339
|
|
$
|
139,289
|
|
$
|
742,492
|
|
$
|
515,353
|
|Operating income
|
|
91,673
|
|
|
49,206
|
|
|
246,390
|
|
|
181,494
|
|Operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
33.2
|
%
|
|
35.2
|
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
|
|
5,390
|
|
|
2,144
|
|
|
23,304
|
|
|
8,758
|
|Severance
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
3,622
|
|
|
2,413
|
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|
|
(25,281
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20,437
|
)
|
|
(421
|
)
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3)
|
|
217
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
|
320
|
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
|
$
|
(18,396
|
)
|
$
|
2,723
|
|
$
|
7,820
|
|
$
|
11,070
|
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
73,277
|
|
$
|
51,929
|
|
$
|
254,210
|
|
$
|
192,564
|
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
35.7
|
%
|
|
37.3
|
%
|
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
37.4
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
11,721
|
|
$
|
6,647
|
|
$
|
46,195
|
|
$
|
25,904
|
|Capital expenditures
|
$
|
24,869
|
|
$
|
12,302
|
|
$
|
58,877
|
|
$
|
26,287
|
|Unallocated Corporate Overhead
|
$
|
(54,021
|
)
|
$
|
(45,747
|
)
|
$
|
(230,320
|
)
|
$
|
(177,430
|
)
|Add back:
|Severance
|
|
224
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
411
|
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
4,020
|
|
|
30,354
|
|
|
13,996
|
|Other items (3)
|
|
39
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
(661
|
)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expense
|
$
|
1,606
|
|
$
|
4,395
|
|
$
|
30,466
|
|
$
|
13,746
|
|Unallocated corporate overhead, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
(52,415
|
)
|
$
|
(41,352
|
)
|
$
|
(199,854
|
)
|
$
|
(163,684
|
)
|Total
|Revenue
|
$
|
905,050
|
|
$
|
790,990
|
|
$
|
3,540,160
|
|
$
|
2,923,933
|
|Operating income
|
|
172,807
|
|
|
128,927
|
|
|
589,862
|
|
|
432,729
|
|Operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
|
|
29,398
|
|
|
28,097
|
|
|
128,148
|
|
|
118,618
|
|Severance
|
|
1,358
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
4,718
|
|
|
7,586
|
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|
|
(15,563
|
)
|
|
5,724
|
|
|
15,867
|
|
|
19,623
|
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3)
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
3,468
|
|
|
6,457
|
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
|
$
|
16,293
|
|
$
|
35,749
|
|
$
|
152,201
|
|
$
|
152,284
|
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
189,100
|
|
$
|
164,676
|
|
$
|
742,063
|
|
$
|
585,013
|
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
|
20.0
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
67,241
|
|
$
|
60,876
|
|
$
|
265,540
|
|
$
|
234,924
|
|Capital expenditures
|
$
|
98,775
|
|
$
|
87,854
|
|
$
|
228,772
|
|
$
|
166,560
|
|
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
|
(2)
|These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions, which primarily include transaction, third-party integration, and certain compensation costs, and fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration.
|
(3)
|Other items include certain costs in our Microbial Solutions business related to environmental litigation incurred during the three and twelve months ended December 25, 2021, which impacted Manufacturing Solutions; and third-party costs, net of insurance reimbursements, incurred during the twelve months ended December 26, 2020 associated with the remediation of the unauthorized access into the Company's information systems which was detected in March 2019, which impacted Unallocated Corporate Overhead.
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 5
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|December 25, 2021
|December 26, 2020
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
137,578
|
|
$
|
143,191
|
|
$
|
390,982
|
|
$
|
364,304
|
|Add back:
|Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (Refer to previous schedule)
|
|
16,293
|
|
|
35,749
|
|
|
152,201
|
|
|
152,284
|
|Write-off of deferred financing costs and fees related to debt financing
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
26,089
|
|
|
-
|
|Venture capital and strategic equity investment losses (gains), net
|
|
13,142
|
|
|
(68,635
|
)
|
|
30,419
|
|
|
(100,861
|
)
|Gain due to sale of RMS Japan operations
|
|
(22,656
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,656
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Loss due to U.S. Pension termination
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,283
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,283
|
|Other (2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,942
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments:
|Non-cash tax provision related to international financing structure (3)
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
4,809
|
|
|
4,444
|
|Enacted tax law changes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,036
|
|
|
-
|
|Tax effect of the remaining non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(16,936
|
)
|
|
87
|
|
|
(58,404
|
)
|
|
(18,953
|
)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
128,449
|
|
$
|
122,129
|
|
$
|
530,534
|
|
$
|
411,501
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
50,471
|
|
|
49,754
|
|
|
50,293
|
|
|
49,550
|
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
1,061
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
51,555
|
|
|
51,028
|
|
|
51,425
|
|
|
50,611
|
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|
$
|
2.73
|
|
$
|
2.88
|
|
$
|
7.77
|
|
$
|
7.35
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
2.67
|
|
$
|
2.81
|
|
$
|
7.60
|
|
$
|
7.20
|
|Basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
$
|
2.45
|
|
$
|
10.55
|
|
$
|
8.30
|
|Diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
|
$
|
2.49
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
$
|
10.32
|
|
$
|
8.13
|
|
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
|
(2)
|Includes adjustments related to the gain on an immaterial divestiture and the finalization of the annuity purchase related to the termination of the Company's U.S. pension plan.
|
(3)
|This adjustment relates to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the Company's international financing structure.
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 6
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH
|TO NON-GAAP REVENUE GROWTH, ORGANIC (UNAUDITED) (1)
|For the three months ended December 25, 2021
|Total CRL
|RMS Segment
|DSA Segment
|MS Segment
|Revenue growth, reported
|
14.4 %
|
5.7 %
|
7.9 %
|
47.4 %
|Decrease (increase) due to foreign exchange
|
0.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
1.6 %
|Contribution from acquisitions (2)
|
(5.9)%
|
- %
|
(1.6)%
|
(27.8)%
|Impact of divestitures (3)
|
1.4 %
|
7.2 %
|
- %
|
- %
|Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (4)
|
10.5 %
|
13.3 %
|
6.7 %
|
21.2 %
|For the twelve months ended December 25, 2021
|Total CRL
|RMS Segment
|DSA Segment
|MS Segment
|Revenue growth, reported
|
21.1 %
|
20.9 %
|
14.7 %
|
44.1 %
|Decrease (increase) due to foreign exchange
|
(1.8)%
|
(2.2)%
|
(1.4)%
|
(2.2)%
|Contribution from acquisitions (2)
|
(4.6)%
|
(1.1)%
|
(1.1)%
|
(21.3)%
|Impact of divestitures (3)
|
0.4 %
|
1.9 %
|
- %
|
- %
|Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (4)
|
15.1 %
|
19.5 %
|
12.2 %
|
20.6 %
|
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
|
(2)
|The contribution from acquisitions reflects only completed acquisitions.
|
(3)
|The Company sold both its RMS Japan operations and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden on October 12, 2021. This adjustment represents the revenue from these businesses for all applicable periods in 2021 and 2020.
|
(4)
|Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange.
