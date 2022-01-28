EXO PURCHASES 10 NEW LOCOMOTIVES TO CONTINUE TO MODERNIZE ITS TRAIN FLEET

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Exo has awarded to Siemens a contract worth approximately 132 million $ CAN in order to purchase 10 Charger locomotives that will gradually replace the F59PH locomotives currently running on the exo network.

By acquiring these locomotives, exo will modernize its train fleet and improve the reliability of its network. Charger locomotives can pull more train cars (10 instead of 8), which will give exo more flexibility to adjust the length of train sets and thereby enhance the user experience.

The purchase will allow exo to lessen the environmental impact of its rail operations. The new locomotives will pollute less than exo's current locomotives, as they meet more recent emissions standards that are more stringent.

The F59PH locomotives that currently run on the exo network were purchased from Toronto transit agency GO Transit in 2011. They had been in service since 1989 in Toronto and have been subject to several rebuilds over the years. They will be replaced to ensure the ongoing service of exo commuter trains.

The first locomotive is scheduled to be delivered in 2025. Tests will then be performed before the locomotive enters into operation. The nine others will follow shortly thereafter.

Funding

This project is made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Québec through the Programme d'aide gouvernementale au transport collectif des personnes (PAGTCP).

Quotes

"Exo trains carry millions of riders annually. Our commuter trains are an indisputable part of the sustainable mobility equation, which is why we're committed to building a reliable and efficient public transit system by continuing to invest in the network. Purchasing these new locomotives will allow exo to provide reliable and pleasant service to customers, contributing to public transit use and reducing greenhouse gases," said Sylvain Yelle, Director General of exo.

"Improving public transit in the greater Montréal has always been one of our priorities. This is why I am proud of our government's support in purchasing new locomotives that will modernize the train network that links suburban Montréal with downtown, an essential component of public transit in our metropolis.", declared Chantal Rouleau, Associate Minister of Transport, Minister responsible for the metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"We are excited to partner with exo and look forward to working with them to modernize their fleet with the latest in sustainable and intelligent rail technology. Our industry leading locomotives will offer exo and its passengers a sustainable travel option as well as a pleasant, safe and reliable travel experience," Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Canada. "This important project further builds on our work to help Canadian cities upgrade their public transportation infrastructures to meet the growing demand for transportation, and do so in a modern, safe and sustainable way."

About exo

Since June 1, 2017, exo has operated public bus and paratransit services on the North and South Shores of Montréal, as well as the train network in the Greater Montréal Area. The second largest public transit operator in Greater Montréal, exo's network includes 5 train lines, 229 bus lines and 87 taxibus lines.

SOURCE exo

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/28/c6101.html