South African Short-Term Insurance Market 2021 On the Road to Recovery Driven by Strongly Rebounding Economies

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the global and local Short-Term Insurance industries have endured the impact of the COVID19 pandemic relatively well, despite declines in both growth and premium volumes.
The industry appears to on the road to recovery, driven not only by strongly rebounding economies and consumer spending, but a paradigm shift towards the incorporation of InsurTech and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. These include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and even drones, to develop innovative Short-Term Insurance products that cater to capricious consumer demands, whilst increasing efficiency and lowering costs.
In terms of the local InsurTech market, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local insurers has accelerated the digital transition of insurance tasks, to meet consumer demands in terms of service and digital offerings, resulting in many local insurers proactively partnering with InsurTech companies.
This has included strategic alliances, such as the one between Sanlam Group and MTN Group, as well as the early-stage investment of R1.4 billion into the local tech ecosystem by Naspers Foundry, which included a R120 million investment in local AI-driven InsurTech company, Naked Insurance.
Key Questions This Report Answers
The South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:
For the Global Short-Term Insurance Industry Section:
- What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, impact of COVID-19 and key regional markets) of the Global Short-Term Insurance industry?
- Which are the key global Insurtech firms?
- What are the Global Short-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?
For the South African Short-Term Insurance Industry Section:
- What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and market dynamics) of the South African Short-Term Insurance industry?
- Which are the key South African Insurtech firms?
- What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the South African Short-Term Insurance Industry?
- What are the South African Short-Term Insurance industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?
For the South African Short-Term Insurance Competitor Analysis Section:
- Which are the key market players (financial institutions, insurance companies, and online insurance quotation providers) in the South African Short-Term Insurance industry?
- What is the latest company news in terms of South African Short-Term Insurance industry products, services and marketing initiatives?
- What is the brand positioning, marketing, and advertising overview for each key player?
- What Short-Term Insurance products are offered by each key player?
- What is the social media following for each key market player?
Who Is This Report for?
This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:
- Industry C Level Executives
- Directors
- Industry Strategists
- Marketing Professionals
- Market Research and Intelligence Managers
- Business Development Professionals
- Product Developers
- Product Marketers and Strategists
- Product Managers
- Project Managers
- Suppliers
- Traders
Companies Mentioned
- Absa idirect
- Bidvest Insurance
- FNB
- Holistic Risk Services (HRS) Administors (Pty) Ltd.
- Nedbank
- Standard Insurance Limited
- 1st For Women Insurance
- AIG
- Auto & General
- Bryte Insurance Company Limited
- Budget Insurance
- Clientele Limited Group
- Constantia Insurance
- Dialdirect Insurance Limited
- Discovery Insure
- Hollard
- King Price Insurance
- MiWay Insurance Limited
- Momentum Insure
- Naked Insurance
- Old Mutual Insure
- iWYZE
- OUTsurance
- Santam
- Compass Insure Company Limited
- dotsure.co.za
- Infiniti Insurance
- LegalWise
- Lombard Insurance Limited
- Monarch Insurance Company Limited
- New National Assurance Company
- Professional Provident Society (PPS)
- Safire Insurance Company Limited
- SA Home Loans (SAHL)
- Western National
- Workerslife
- AutoInsurance.co.za
- Best Car Insurance
- Better Compare
- Compare Car Insurance
- CompareGuru
- Get-Insured
- Hippo.co.za
- Insurance.co.za
- Insureacar
- Online Insurance
- PriceCheck
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew2s1i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.