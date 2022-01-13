High Street Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires Southeastern Agency Group.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced its December acquisition of Southeastern Agency Group (SAG), a full-service insurance firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"Our rapid expansion bringing together like-minded agencies allows us to leverage our relationships to better serve our clients," said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. "With this acquisition, we're uniquely positioned to meet the full range of insurance solutions for current and future clients."
Greg Myers, President of SAG, stated, "HSIP has a proven track record of success and industry leadership. We're excited for all this means for our firm and our clients."
This acquisition is one of 17 finalized in December, making HSIP one of the most active brokerage firms in 2021, in terms of acquisitions. HSIP has acquired 97 agencies in just three years. The firm has a geographical footprint that includes 23 states.
About High Street Insurance Partners
High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,700 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, & Washington. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.
SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners
