Shincheonji Church of Jesus Begins its Seminar to Unravel the Secrets of Heaven

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, 2022, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, "Shincheonji Church") started its lecture series on explaining the parables of the Bible, which is key to understanding heaven's secrets.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church was the first lecturer for "Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings," which broadcasted on the church's official YouTube channel. During his lecture, Chairman Lee explained in detail why the secrets of heaven were written in parables, why we must understand the parables' true meanings and how we can.

During his lecture, Chairman Lee first explained why the prophecies of the Bible are written in parables by saying, "God said in Psalm 78 to tell the future generations the hidden things from of old by speaking in parables. This is why Jesus came and spoke in parables regarding the prophecies of Revelation and the four gospels."

Chairman Lee also said, "It says in the Bible that things will not remain as parables forever, but there comes a time when things will be spoken plainly—this is when the prophecies in parables become fulfilled." He added, "The true entities of the prophecies appear once they are fulfilled. These true entities will be revealed in the future lectures."

"I am not God, Jesus, or the Lord of a religion. I was just a farmer from the countryside, but Jesus chose me one day and showed me how the prophecies became fulfilled. This is my testimony," Chairman Lee said. "Jesus chose one person to be his messenger and had him see, hear, and testify to all the events of Revelation for the churches. The Tribe Leaders have been testifying to such content recently (through the Revelation seminars)."

Chairman Lee said that the testimony of Revelation was given through the previous seminars, but since the Book of Revelation is recorded with parables, there may be difficult contents for a lot of people. Through the parable seminars, which are equivalent to the elementary course of Zion Christian Mission Center, the education center operated by Shincheonji Church, Chairman Lee said the participants will clearly perceive the true meanings of the parables inside the Bible and the content of the Book of Revelation.

Chairman Lee said, "There are elementary, intermediate, and advanced courses (in Zion Christian Mission Center). One must understand the elementary course to understand all of the Bible, so it is a must. This is why this explanation of the parables began." He noted that the intermediate and advanced courses will also be preached to the whole world. To the pastors in particular, Chairman Lee said, "You should record these lectures and make notes. If there is anything that should be corrected, please let us know. Applaud if they did a good job, and let us be one under God by the truth."

The online seminars will run through March 28th, Monday and Thursday at 10 AM (KST), for a total of 24 seminars. Instructors of Zion Christian Mission Center will be conducting this seminar series, and it will be broadcast in 24 languages via the church's official YouTube channel.

The main topics of the seminar will include: Two Kinds of Spirits; Basic Biblical Knowledge; Figurative Seed, Field, Tree, and Bird; Figurative Food and Yeast; Figurative Bowl, Scales, and Staff; Figurative Fire, Censer, Pot; Figurative Light, Lampstand, Blind, Deaf, and Wedding Clothes; Figurative Treasure and Rich; Figurative Stone and Idol — a total of 24 topics.

