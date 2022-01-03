STRUCTURAL ACQUIRES RESTRUCTION

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Preservation Systems, LLC (STRUCTURAL), the largest concrete repair and maintenance provider in the United States, has acquired Restruction Corporation's business. With offices located in Colorado, Arizona, and Utah, Restruction is a contracting company that specializes in concrete repair and structural strengthening.
"Restruction will increase our capabilities, resources, and presence in the mountain west region of the United States," said Jeff Venanzi, President of STRUCTURAL. "By adding Restruction, we have strengthened our team with a superior group of construction professionals providing excellent service throughout the region. Restruction's commitment to quality and safety, approach to customer service and dedication to employee training are a great match to STRUCTURAL's mission, values, and operating principles."
"STRUCTURAL has built a very impressive organization. Their ability to integrate technologies, engineering, and construction is a great added benefit to Restruction's specialized contracting services," said Tim Gumina of Restruction Corporation, and added, "we at Restruction have always looked to STRUCTURAL as a leader in this industry."
The combination of STRUCTURAL's national presence, 20 offices across the country, and Restruction's strong reputation in the mountain west provide a great complement of expertise and industry knowledge that will allow us to better serve our clients.
For more information, go to www.restruction.com or www.structural.net.
About STRUCTURAL
STRUCTURAL, a licensee of STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES' engineered products and services, integrates technology-driven solutions into its industry-leading repair and maintenance services. Since 1976, STRUCTURAL has served commercial, public, transportation, water, industrial and power customers, providing a wide range of specialty repair and maintenance services for civil and structural infrastructure. STRUCTURAL has branch offices throughout the United States and the Middle East.
SOURCE Structural Preservation Systems, LLC
