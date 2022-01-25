Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT CENTA ("Central"), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, will announce its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 25, 2021, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after the close of trading. On that day, Central will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) hosted by Tim Cofer, CEO, and Niko Lahanas, CFO, to discuss these results and to provide a general business update.
The conference call and a replay will be accessible at http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to participate by phone, please dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) entering conference ID# 13726329.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT CENTA understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.
