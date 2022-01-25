Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Exceeds free cash flow guidance while investing for growth; announces 2022 guidance

Financial Summary

$1.78 billion of revenue in Q4, down 7.9 percent year-over-year, or down 7.4 percent in constant currency; $7.04 billion of FY revenue, up 0.2 percent year-over-year, or down 1.4 percent in constant currency.

Q4 and FY GAAP (loss)/earnings per share (EPS) of $(3.97) and $(2.56), down $4.33 and $3.40 year-over-year, respectively. Both Q4 and FY GAAP EPS include an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million or $4.38 and $4.08 per share, respectively.

Q4 and FY adjusted EPS of $0.34 and $1.51, down $0.24 and up $0.10 year-over-year, respectively.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 4.8 percent, down 470 basis points year-over-year; FY adjusted operating margin of 5.3 percent, down 130 basis points year-over-year.

$198 million of operating cash flow in Q4, down $37 million year-over-year; $629 million of FY operating cash flow, up $81 million year-over-year.

$182 million of free cash flow in Q4, down $39 million year-over-year; $561 million of FY free cash flow, up $87 million year-over-year.

Delivered $375 million of targeted 2021 gross cost savings through Project Own It, or $1.8 billion since inception.

Returned more than $1 billion to shareholders, close to double FY 2021 free cash flow.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX today announced 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results and guidance for 2022.

"Our team's focus and dedication drove improved results in 2021 despite ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions," said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. "Our ability to increase free cash flow, while investing for sustainable, long-term growth and improving our operations, highlights the quality of our team and strategy. We stood up Xerox Financial Services, CareAR and Innovation (PARC), while laying the foundation for growth in print, digital solutions and IT services. We look forward to sharing more detail about our long-term plans and strategies for monetizing our investments in growth at our Investor Day in February."

Fourth-Quarter Key Financial Results: (in millions, except per share data) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 B/(W)

YOY % Change

YOY Revenue $1,777 $1,930 $(153) (7.9) % AC (7.4) % CC1 Gross Margin 32.9% 36.2% (330) bps RD&E % 4.2% 3.9% (30) bps SAG % 23.8% 22.8% (100) bps Pre-Tax (Loss) Income1 $(711) $103 $(814) NM Pre-Tax (Loss) Income Margin (40.0)% 5.3% NM Operating Income - Adjusted2 $86 $184 $(98) (53.3)% Operating Margin - Adjusted2 4.8% 9.5% (470) bps GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Share1 $(3.97) $0.36 $(4.33) NM Earnings Per Share - Adjusted2 $0.34 $0.58 $(0.24) (41.4)%

Full-Year Key Financial Results: (in millions, except per share data) FY 2021 FY 2020 B/(W)

YOY % Change

YOY Revenue $7,038 $7,022 $16 0.2 % AC (1.4) % CC1 Gross Margin 34.1% 37.4% (330) bps RD&E % 4.4% 4.4% - SAG % 24.4% 26.4% 200 bps Pre-Tax (Loss) Income1 $(475) $252 $(727) NM Pre-Tax (Loss) Income Margin (6.7)% 3.6% NM Operating Income - Adjusted2 $375 $464 $(89) (19.2)% Operating Margin - Adjusted2 5.3% 6.6% (130) bps GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Share1 $(2.56) $0.84 $(3.40) NM Earnings Per Share - Adjusted2 $1.51 $1.41 $0.10 7.1%

________________

(1) Q4 and full year earnings and EPS include an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million ($781 million pre-tax) or $4.38 and $4.08 per share, respectively.

(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

2022 Guidance

The company expects to grow revenue in 2022. Guidance assumes supply chain and pandemic-related disruptions persist through the first half of the year. The company also expects to generate at least $400 million of free cash flow, inclusive of incremental cash investments in new businesses.

Revenue of at least $7.1 billion in actual currency

Free cash flow of at least $400 million

Return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This release refers to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the Goodwill impairment charge as well as Restructuring and related costs, net, Amortization of intangible assets, Transaction and related costs, net, non-service retirement-related costs, and other discrete adjustments from GAAP-EPS, as applicable.

Adjusted operating margin and income, which exclude the EPS adjustments noted above as well as the remainder of Other expenses, net from pre-tax (loss) income and margin.

Constant currency (CC) revenue change, which excludes the effects of currency translation.

Free cash flow, which is operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "targeting", "projecting", "driving" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers' businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance; our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring actions; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyber attacks or other intentional acts; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services; the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; the shared services arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; whether CareAR's service experience management platform will achieve expectations regarding customer adoption, integration with ServiceNow's platform, and cost and carbon emission reduction; and the financial performance of CareAR, including projected revenue for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Additional risks that may affect Xerox's operations and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections of Xerox Holdings Corporation's and Xerox Corporation's combined 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Xerox Holdings Corporation's and Xerox Corporation's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per-share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Sales $ 653 $ 773 $ 2,582 $ 2,449 Services, maintenance and rentals 1,069 1,101 4,235 4,347 Financing 55 56 221 226 Total Revenues 1,777 1,930 7,038 7,022 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 476 541 1,862 1,742 Cost of services, maintenance and rentals 691 658 2,662 2,533 Cost of financing 26 32 111 121 Research, development and engineering expenses 75 75 310 311 Selling, administrative and general expenses 423 440 1,718 1,851 Goodwill impairment 781 — 781 — Restructuring and related costs, net (1 ) 29 38 93 Amortization of intangible assets 13 22 55 56 Transaction and related costs, net — — — 18 Other expenses, net 4 30 (24 ) 45 Total Costs and Expenses 2,488 1,827 7,513 6,770 (Loss) Income before Income Taxes & Equity Income(1) (711 ) 103 (475 ) 252 Income tax (benefit) expense (36 ) 28 (17 ) 64 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 1 2 3 4 Net (Loss) Income (674 ) 77 (455 ) 192 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — — — Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (675 ) $ 77 $ (455 ) $ 192 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (3.97 ) $ 0.37 $ (2.56 ) $ 0.85 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (3.97 ) $ 0.36 $ (2.56 ) $ 0.84

___________________________

(1) Referred to as "Pre-Tax (Loss) Income" throughout the remainder of this document.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (674 ) $ 77 $ (455 ) $ 192 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — — — Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Xerox Holdings (675 ) 77 (455 ) 192 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net Translation adjustments, net (19 ) 234 (141 ) 241 Unrealized (losses) gains, net (1 ) — (4 ) 4 Changes in defined benefit plans, net 367 27 489 69 Other Comprehensive Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings 347 261 344 314 Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net (327 ) 338 (111 ) 506 Less: Comprehensive income, net attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — — — Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net Attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (328 ) $ 338 $ (111 ) $ 506

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except share data in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,840 $ 2,625 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $58 and $69, respectively) 818 883 Billed portion of finance receivables (net of allowance of $4 and $4, respectively) 94 99 Finance receivables, net 1,042 1,082 Inventories 696 843 Other current assets 211 251 Total current assets 4,701 5,783 Finance receivables due after one year (net of allowance of $114 and $129, respectively) 1,934 1,984 Equipment on operating leases, net 253 296 Land, buildings and equipment, net 358 407 Intangible assets, net 211 237 Goodwill 3,287 4,071 Deferred tax assets 519 508 Other long-term assets 1,960 1,455 Total Assets $ 13,223 $ 14,741 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 650 $ 394 Accounts payable 1,069 983 Accrued compensation and benefits costs 239 261 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 871 840 Total current liabilities 2,829 2,478 Long-term debt 3,596 4,050 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,373 1,566 Post-retirement medical benefits 277 340 Other long-term liabilities 481 497 Total Liabilities 8,556 8,931 Noncontrolling Interests 10 — Convertible Preferred Stock 214 214 Common stock 168 198 Additional paid-in capital 1,802 2,445 Treasury stock, at cost (177 ) — Retained earnings 5,631 6,281 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,988 ) (3,332 ) Xerox Holdings shareholders' equity 4,436 5,592 Noncontrolling interests 7 4 Total Equity 4,443 5,596 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,223 $ 14,741 Shares of common stock issued 168,069 198,386 Treasury stock (8,675 ) — Shares of Common Stock Outstanding 159,394 198,386

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (674 ) $ 77 $ (455 ) $ 192 Adjustments required to reconcile Net (loss) income to Cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 78 96 327 368 Provisions 8 23 46 147 Net gain on sales of businesses and assets — (1 ) (40 ) (30 ) Stock-based compensation 10 10 54 42 Goodwill impairment 781 — 781 — Restructuring and asset impairment charges (1 ) 40 27 87 Payments for restructurings (11 ) (18 ) (72 ) (81 ) Defined benefit pension cost (5 ) 12 (10 ) 58 Contributions to defined benefit pension plans (33 ) (42 ) (135 ) (139 ) Decrease in accounts receivable and billed portion of finance receivables 71 37 41 369 Decrease (increase) in inventories 78 140 88 (134 ) Increase in equipment on operating leases (37 ) (32 ) (129 ) (118 ) (Increase) decrease in finance receivables (13 ) (38 ) 20 183 Decrease in other current and long-term assets 4 6 68 8 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 44 (54 ) 118 (123 ) Decrease in accrued compensation (39 ) (40 ) (95 ) (189 ) Increase (decrease) in other current and long-term liabilities 9 (19 ) 89 (165 ) Net change in income tax assets and liabilities (68 ) 19 (79 ) 32 Net change in derivative assets and liabilities 3 2 2 1 Other operating, net (7 ) 17 (17 ) 40 Net cash provided by operating activities 198 235 629 548 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cost of additions to land, buildings, equipment and software (16 ) (14 ) (68 ) (74 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and assets 5 1 44 30 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15 ) (10 ) (53 ) (203 ) Other investing, net (5 ) — (8 ) 1 Net cash used in investing activities (31 ) (23 ) (85 ) (246 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net (payments) proceeds on debt (75 ) (636 ) (208 ) 133 Dividends (49 ) (54 ) (206 ) (230 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock, including fees (388 ) (150 ) (888 ) (300 ) Other financing, net (5 ) — (8 ) (19 ) Net cash used in financing activities (517 ) (840 ) (1,310 ) (416 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3 ) 22 (16 ) 10 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (353 ) (606 ) (782 ) (104 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,262 3,297 2,691 2,795 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,909 $ 2,691 $ 1,909 $ 2,691

Impact of COVID-19 on Our Business Operations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners and support their needs so they can perform their work flawlessly, whether in the office or at a remote location.

During the fourth quarter 2021, our business continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the current trajectory of the Omicron variant suggests its impact may be shorter and less severe than previous variants, the Omicron variant continued to negatively impact workplace attendance and post sale revenue in the fourth quarter as compared to prior year. We experienced a modest increase in post sale revenue in fourth quarter 2021, as compared to third quarter 2021, however, the prolonged and extensive impact of the COVID-19 variants continue to cause many of our customers to delay their plans of returning employees to the office. We currently anticipate an increase in workplace attendance and post sale revenue in the second half of 2022. Although we are seeing improvements in overall global supply chain issues created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as those relating to transportation and logistics, these issues continue to result in unprecedented levels of disruption, causing shortages and transportation delays of both our products and third-party IT hardware. These supply chain disruptions have not materially improved in the fourth quarter of 2021 and we expect they will remain a challenge throughout the first half of 2022. This has resulted in lower than anticipated equipment and IT sales, higher transportation and logistics costs and growth of our order backlog1 at the end of the quarter, as our customers continued to invest in our print technology and services. We expect the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential emergence of new variants, as well as the global supply chain disruption, to delay economic recovery and continue to affect our revenues and margins, with improvements anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Goodwill Impairment

Fourth quarter 2021 includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million ($781 million pre-tax) or $4.38 per share. This charge largely reflects the fact that Xerox's print business has been and will continue to be impacted by the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and includes a recognition that some companies will maintain some form of a hybrid workplace indefinitely. This development will continue to have an impact on the print business as compared to pre-pandemic levels. We expect to mitigate some of this impact by offering more digital services and other offerings that are targeted for the hybrid business model. Additionally, the Company is currently pursuing a strategy to develop and expand certain growth businesses such as financing, software and innovation to offset and eventually exceed the reduced cash flows from the print business.

__________________________

(1) Order backlog is measured as the value of unfulfilled sales orders, shipped and non-shipped, received from our customers waiting to be installed, including orders with future installation dates. It includes printing devices as well as IT hardware associated with our IT services offerings.

Financial Review

Revenues Three Months Ended

December 31, % of Total Revenue (in millions) 2021 2020 %

Change CC %

Change 2021 2020 Equipment sales $ 384 $ 510 (24.7)% (23.9)% 22% 26% Post sale revenue 1,393 1,420 (1.9)% (1.4)% 78% 74% Total Revenue $ 1,777 $ 1,930 (7.9)% (7.4)% 100% 100% Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income: Sales $ 653 $ 773 (15.5)% (14.8)% Less: Supplies, paper and other sales (269) (263) 2.3% 2.7% Equipment Sales $ 384 $ 510 (24.7)% (23.9)% Services, maintenance and rentals $ 1,069 $ 1,101 (2.9)% (2.4)% Add: Supplies, paper and other sales 269 263 2.3% 2.7% Add: Financing 55 56 (1.8)% (1.9)% Post Sale Revenue $ 1,393 $ 1,420 (1.9)% (1.4)% Americas $ 1,096 $ 1,208 (9.3)% (9.5)% 62% 63% EMEA 636 675 (5.8)% (3.9)% 36% 35% Other 45 47 (4.3)% (4.3)% 2% 2% Total Revenue(1) $ 1,777 $ 1,930 (7.9)% (7.4)% 100% 100%

`____________________________

CC - Constant currency (refer to "Constant Currency" in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section).

(1) Refer to Appendix II for our Geographic Sales Channels and Products and Offerings Definitions.

Equipment sales revenue Three Months Ended

December 31, % of Equipment Sales (in millions) 2021 2020 %

Change CC %

Change 2021 2020 Entry $ 76 $ 70 8.6% 10.1% 20% 14% Mid-range 214 309 (30.7)% (30.3)% 56% 61% High-end 86 119 (27.7)% (26.5)% 22% 23% Other 8 12 (33.3)% (33.3)% 2% 2% Equipment Sales $ 384 $ 510 (24.7)% (23.9)% 100% 100%

____________________________

CC - Constant Currency (refer to "Constant Currency" in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section).

Costs, Expenses and Other Income

Summary of Key Financial Ratios

The following is a summary of key financial ratios used to assess our performance: Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 B/(W) Gross Profit $ 584 $ 699 $ (115 ) RD&E 75 75 — SAG 423 440 17 Equipment Gross Margin 22.0 % 28.9 % (6.9 ) pts. Post sale Gross Margin 35.8 % 38.8 % (3.0 ) pts. Total Gross Margin 32.9 % 36.2 % (3.3 ) pts. RD&E as a % of Revenue 4.2 % 3.9 % (0.3 ) pts. SAG as a % of Revenue 23.8 % 22.8 % (1.0 ) pts. Pre-tax (Loss) Income(1) $ (711 ) $ 103 $ (814 ) Pre-tax (Loss) Income Margin (40.0 ) % 5.3 % (45.3 ) pts. Adjusted(2) Operating Profit $ 86 $ 184 $ (98 ) Adjusted(2) Operating Margin 4.8 % 9.5 % (4.7 ) pts.

____________________________

(1) Includes a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $781 million.

(2) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for an explanation of the non-GAAP financial measure.

Other Expenses, Net Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Non-financing interest expense $ 25 $ 25 Interest income (1 ) (2 ) Non-service retirement-related costs (25 ) (9 ) Gains on sales of businesses and assets — (1 ) Currency losses (gains), net 1 (1 ) Loss on sales of accounts receivable 2 2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 26 Litigation matters, net 2 (1 ) Tax Indemnification from Conduent — (7 ) All other expenses, net — (2 ) Other expenses, net $ 4 $ 30

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, and other written or oral statements made from time to time by management contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will", "should", "targeting", "projecting", "driving" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, our performance and/or our technology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers' businesses and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance; our ability to address our business challenges in order to reverse revenue declines, reduce costs and increase productivity so that we can invest in and grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in economic and political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax laws in the United States and in the foreign countries in which we do business; the imposition of new or incremental trade protection measures such as tariffs and import or export restrictions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to successfully develop new products, technologies and service offerings and to protect our intellectual property rights; the risk that multi-year contracts with governmental entities could be terminated prior to the end of the contract term and that civil or criminal penalties and administrative sanctions could be imposed on us if we fail to comply with the terms of such contracts and applicable law; the risk that partners, subcontractors and software vendors will not perform in a timely, quality manner; actions of competitors and our ability to promptly and effectively react to changing technologies and customer expectations; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our products and services and to maintain and improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from restructuring actions; the risk that confidential and/or individually identifiable information of ours, our customers, clients and employees could be inadvertently disclosed or disclosed as a result of a breach of our security systems due to cyber attacks or other intentional acts; reliance on third parties, including subcontractors, for manufacturing of products and provision of services; the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; our ability to manage changes in the printing environment and expand equipment placements; interest rates, cost of borrowing and access to credit markets; funding requirements associated with our employee pension and retiree health benefit plans; the risk that our operations and products may not comply with applicable worldwide regulatory requirements, particularly environmental regulations and directives and anti-corruption laws; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; any impacts resulting from the restructuring of our relationship with Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; the shared services arrangements entered into by us as part of Project Own It; whether CareAR's service experience management platform will achieve expectations regarding customer adoption, integration with ServiceNow's platform, and cost and carbon emission reduction; and the financial performance of CareAR, including projected revenue for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Additional risks that may affect Xerox's operations and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections of Xerox Holdings Corporation's and Xerox Corporation's combined 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Xerox Holdings Corporation's and Xerox Corporation's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date to which they refer, and Xerox assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related income tax effects.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth below as well as in the fourth quarter 2021 presentation slides available at www.xerox.com/investor.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

Net (Loss) Income and Earnings per share (EPS)

Effective Tax Rate

The above measures were adjusted for the following items:

Restructuring and related costs, net: Restructuring and related costs, net include restructuring and asset impairment charges as well as costs associated with our transformation programs beyond those normally included in restructuring and asset impairment charges. Restructuring consists of costs primarily related to severance and benefits paid to employees pursuant to formal restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Asset impairment includes costs incurred for those assets sold, abandoned or made obsolete as a result of our restructuring actions, exiting from a business or other strategic business changes. Additional costs for our transformation programs are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives and include third-party professional service costs as well as one-time incremental costs. All of these costs can vary significantly in terms of amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of the business. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we will exclude these charges since we do not believe they provide meaningful insight into our current or past operating performance nor do we believe they are reflective of our expected future operating expenses as such charges are expected to yield future benefits and savings with respect to our operational performance.

Restructuring and related costs, net include restructuring and asset impairment charges as well as costs associated with our transformation programs beyond those normally included in restructuring and asset impairment charges. Restructuring consists of costs primarily related to severance and benefits paid to employees pursuant to formal restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Asset impairment includes costs incurred for those assets sold, abandoned or made obsolete as a result of our restructuring actions, exiting from a business or other strategic business changes. Additional costs for our transformation programs are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives and include third-party professional service costs as well as one-time incremental costs. All of these costs can vary significantly in terms of amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of the business. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we will exclude these charges since we do not believe they provide meaningful insight into our current or past operating performance nor do we believe they are reflective of our expected future operating expenses as such charges are expected to yield future benefits and savings with respect to our operational performance. Amortization of intangible assets: The amortization of intangible assets is driven by our acquisition activity which can vary in size, nature and timing as compared to other companies within our industry and from period to period. The use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

The amortization of intangible assets is driven by our acquisition activity which can vary in size, nature and timing as compared to other companies within our industry and from period to period. The use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods. Transaction and related costs, net: Transaction and related costs, net are costs and expenses primarily associated with certain strategic M&A projects. These costs are primarily for third-party legal, accounting, consulting and other similar type professional services as well as potential legal settlements that may arise in connection with those M&A transactions. These costs are considered incremental to our normal operating charges and were incurred or are expected to be incurred solely as a result of the planned transactions. Accordingly, we are excluding these expenses from our Adjusted Earnings Measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable basis.

Transaction and related costs, net are costs and expenses primarily associated with certain strategic M&A projects. These costs are primarily for third-party legal, accounting, consulting and other similar type professional services as well as potential legal settlements that may arise in connection with those M&A transactions. These costs are considered incremental to our normal operating charges and were incurred or are expected to be incurred solely as a result of the planned transactions. Accordingly, we are excluding these expenses from our Adjusted Earnings Measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable basis. Non-service retirement-related costs : Our defined benefit pension and retiree health costs include several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to employees who are no longer providing current service to the Company (e.g. retirees and ex-employees). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains/losses and (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments. Accordingly, we consider these elements of our periodic retirement plan costs to be outside the operational performance of the business or legacy costs and not necessarily indicative of current or future cash flow requirements. This approach is consistent with the classification of these costs as non-operating in Other expenses, net. Adjusted earnings will continue to include the service cost elements of our retirement costs, which is related to current employee service as well as the cost of our defined contribution plans.

Our defined benefit pension and retiree health costs include several elements impacted by changes in plan assets and obligations that are primarily driven by changes in the debt and equity markets as well as those that are predominantly legacy in nature and related to employees who are no longer providing current service to the Company (e.g. retirees and ex-employees). These elements include (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains/losses and (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments. Accordingly, we consider these elements of our periodic retirement plan costs to be outside the operational performance of the business or legacy costs and not necessarily indicative of current or future cash flow requirements. This approach is consistent with the classification of these costs as non-operating in Other expenses, net. Adjusted earnings will continue to include the service cost elements of our retirement costs, which is related to current employee service as well as the cost of our defined contribution plans. Other discrete, unusual or infrequent items: We excluded the following items given their discrete, unusual or infrequent nature and their impact on our results for the period: Non-cash goodwill impairment charge Loss on early extinguishment of debt Contract termination costs - IT services.

We excluded the following items given their discrete, unusual or infrequent nature and their impact on our results for the period:

We believe the exclusion of these items allows investors to better understand and analyze the results for the period as compared to prior periods and expected future trends in our business.

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

We calculate and utilize adjusted operating income and margin measures by adjusting our reported pre-tax (loss) income and margin amounts. In addition to the costs and expenses noted as adjustments for our adjusted earnings measures, adjusted operating income and margin also exclude the remaining amounts included in Other expenses, net, which are primarily non-financing interest expense and certain other non-operating costs and expenses. We exclude these amounts in order to evaluate our current and past operating performance and to better understand the expected future trends in our business.

Constant Currency

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to adjust revenue to exclude the impact of changes in the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We refer to this adjusted revenue as "constant currency." This impact is calculated by translating current period activity in local currency using the comparable prior year period's currency translation rate. This impact is calculated for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. Management believes the constant currency measure provides investors an additional perspective on revenue trends. Currency impact can be determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

Free Cash Flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to adjust operating cash flows by subtracting amounts related to capital expenditures. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It provides a measure of our ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and share repurchase.

Summary

Management believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Net (Loss) Income and EPS reconciliation: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net

(Loss)

Income EPS Net

Income EPS Net

(Loss)

Income EPS Net

Income EPS Reported(1) $ (675 ) $ (3.97 ) $ 77 $ 0.36 $ (455 ) $ (2.56 ) $ 192 $ 0.84 Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 781 — 781 — Restructuring and related costs, net (1 ) 29 38 93 Amortization of intangible assets 13 22 55 56 Transaction and related costs, net — — — 18 Non-service retirement-related costs (25 ) (9 ) (89 ) (29 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 26 — 26 Contract termination costs - IT services — — — 3 Income tax on adjustments(2) (31 ) (23 ) (37 ) (46 ) Adjusted $ 62 $ 0.34 $ 122 $ 0.58 $ 293 $ 1.51 $ 313 $ 1.41 Dividends on preferred stock used in adjusted EPS calculation(3) $ 3 $ — $ 14 $ 14 Weighted average shares for adjusted EPS(3) 173 209 185 211 Fully diluted shares at end of period(4) 162

____________________________

(1) Net (loss) income and EPS attributable to Xerox Holdings Corporation. Q4 and full year earnings and EPS include an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million ($781 million pre-tax) or $4.38 and $4.08 per share, respectively.

(2) Refer to Effective Tax Rate reconciliation.

(3) Average shares for the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes 7 million shares associated with Xerox Holdings Corporation's Series A Convertible preferred stock, and therefore earnings include the preferred stock dividend for those periods. Average shares for the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes 7 million shares associated with Xerox Holdings Corporation's Series A Convertible preferred stock, and therefore earnings excludes the preferred stock dividend.

(4) Represents common shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 plus potential dilutive common shares used for the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The amount excludes shares associated with Xerox Holdings Corporation's Series A convertible preferred stock as they were anti-dilutive.

Effective Tax Rate reconciliation: Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 (in millions) Pre-Tax

(Loss)

Income Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Pre-Tax

Income Income Tax

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Reported(1) $ (711 ) $ (36 ) 5.1 % $ 103 $ 28 27.2 % Goodwill impairment(2) 781 31 — — Other Non-GAAP Adjustments(2) (13 ) — 68 23 Adjusted(3) $ 57 $ (5 ) (8.8 )% $ 171 $ 51 29.8 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (in millions) Pre-Tax

(Loss)

Income Income Tax

(Benefit)

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Pre-Tax

Income Income Tax

Expense Effective Tax

Rate Reported(1) $ (475 ) $ (17 ) 3.6 % $ 252 $ 64 25.4 % Goodwill impairment(2) 781 31 — — Other Non-GAAP Adjustments(2) 4 6 167 46 Adjusted(3) $ 310 $ 20 6.5 % $ 419 $ 110 26.3 %

____________________________

(1) Pre-tax (loss) income and income tax (benefit) expense. Includes a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $781 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(2) Refer to Net (Loss) Income and EPS reconciliation for details.

(3) The tax impact on Adjusted Pre-Tax Income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the Reported Pre-Tax (Loss) Income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

Operating (Loss) Income and Margin reconciliation: Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 (in millions) (Loss)

Profit Revenue Margin Profit Revenue Margin Reported(1) $ (711 ) $ 1,777 (40.0 )% $ 103 $ 1,930 5.3 % Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 781 — Restructuring and related costs, net (1 ) 29 Amortization of intangible assets 13 22 Other expenses, net 4 30 Adjusted $ 86 $ 1,777 4.8 % $ 184 $ 1,930 9.5 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (in millions) (Loss)

Profit Revenue Margin Profit Revenue Margin Reported(1) $ (475 ) $ 7,038 (6.7 )% $ 252 7,022 3.6 % Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 781 — Restructuring and related costs, net 38 93 Amortization of intangible assets 55 56 Transaction and related costs, net — 18 Other expenses, net (24 ) 45 Adjusted $ 375 $ 7,038 5.3 % $ 464 $ 7,022 6.6 %

___________________________

(1) Pre-tax (loss) income. Includes a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $781 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Free Cash Flow reconciliation: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported(1) $ 198 $ 235 $ 629 $ 548 Less: capital expenditures (16 ) (14 ) (68 ) (74 ) Free Cash Flow $ 182 $ 221 $ 561 $ 474

____________________________

(1) Net cash provided by operating activities.

Guidance:

Cash Flow (in millions) FY 2022 Operating Cash Flow (1) At least $475 Less: capital expenditures (75) Free Cash Flow At least $400

____________________________

(1) Net cash provided by operating activities.

APPENDIX I

Xerox Holdings Corporation

(Loss) Earnings per Common Share (in millions, except per-share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share: Net (loss) income attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (675 ) $ 77 $ (455 ) $ 192 Accrued dividends on preferred stock (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (14 ) Adjusted net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (678 ) $ 74 $ (469 ) $ 178 Weighted average common shares outstanding 171,045 200,278 183,168 208,983 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (3.97 ) $ 0.37 $ (2.56 ) $ 0.85 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share: Net (loss) Income attributable to Xerox Holdings $ (675 ) $ 77 $ (455 ) $ 192 Accrued dividends on preferred stock (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (14 ) Adjusted net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (678 ) $ 74 $ (469 ) $ 178 Weighted average common shares outstanding 171,045 200,278 183,168 208,983 Common shares issuable with respect to: Stock Options — — — 15 Restricted stock and performance shares — 1,956 — 2,439 Convertible preferred stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding 171,045 202,234 183,168 211,437 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (3.97 ) $ 0.36 $ (2.56 ) $ 0.84 The following securities were not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share as they were either contingently issuable shares or shares that if included would have been anti-dilutive: Stock options 612 799 612 784 Restricted stock and performance shares 5,979 3,657 5,979 3,173 Convertible preferred stock 6,742 6,742 6,742 6,742 Total Anti-Dilutive Securities 13,333 11,198 13,333 10,699 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.00 $ 1.00

APPENDIX II

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Geographic Sales Channels and Products and Offerings Definitions

Our business is aligned to a geographic focus and is primarily organized on the basis of go-to-market sales channels, which are structured to serve a range of customers for our products and services. In 2019 we changed our geographic structure to create a more streamlined, flatter and more effective organization, as follows:

Americas, which includes our sales channels in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Mexico, and Central and South America.

EMEA, which includes our sales channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Other, primarily includes sales to and royalties from FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. (formerly Fuji Xerox) (FX), and our licensing revenue.

Our products and offerings include:

"Entry", which includes A4 devices and desktop printers. Prices in this product group can range from approximately $150 to $3,000.

"Mid-Range", which includes A3 Office and Light Production devices that generally serve workgroup environments in mid to large enterprises. Prices in this product group can range from approximately $2,000 to $75,000+.

"High-End", which includes production printing and publishing systems that generally serve the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Prices for these systems can range from approximately $30,000 to $1,000,000+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005290/en/