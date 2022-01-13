Wheels seated devices will be available on the Helbiz app in select US and European cities starting next month with more markets to follow

Helbiz Inc. HLBZ, a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Wheels, a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform with proprietary integrated helmet technology. Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices to first deploy in four cities in the United States and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with plans to expand into other operating markets in the future. The companies anticipate entering into definitive documents within 30 days.

Helbiz Partners with Wheels to Expand its Fleet of Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to expand our micro-mobility offerings to include Wheels seated devices, a design highly sought after by riders," said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships and Policy at Helbiz. "Wheels' seated design and integrated smart helmet allows us to service a wider range of users including those with limited mobility. We look forward to the future of this partnership that will expand our product offerings and provide riders with more last-mile options that fit their needs."

Wheels devices will be available to unlock, rent and ride through the Helbiz App, where users will be introduced to this new transportation option in select markets. Wheels devices will also be managed by local Helbiz operations teams.

"The partnership between Wheels and Helbiz is a natural fit," said Will Sowers, Director of Public Affairs at Wheels. "With their deployment of technology like helmet verification selfies, we both have a commitment to safety in our DNA, and we have observed their effective operations first-hand in some of today's hottest markets like Miami and Miami Lakes. As a trailblazer in the space and the first publicly traded micro-mobility company, Helbiz makes an ideal partner to help Wheels further our mission to make micro-mobilty safe and accessible for all."

To learn more, visit: Helbiz.com and TakeWheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels recently launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that gives riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Because of its unique design, Wheels devices have a broad appeal, with half of its riders being women and one-third being over 35. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is currently expanding operations across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

