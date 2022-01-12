Tevogen Bio™ Further Strengthens IP Portfolio With Additional Patent for Method of Preparing Its Investigational SARS-CoV-2 Specific T cell Therapy

Patented technology allows for manufacturing hundreds of therapeutic doses of Killer T cells (Cytotoxic CD8+ T Lymphocytes) from a single donor

Tevogen's investigational T cell therapy, TVGN-489, is designed to detect targets spread across the entire viral genome rather than only spike proteins

Tevogen Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in cell and gene therapies in oncology and viral infections, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent (No. 11,219,684) for the method of preparing COVID-19 peptide specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. The patent further reinforces the biotech pioneer's expanding IP portfolio.

"Omicron's extensive mutations and its subsequent ability to evade antibodies highlights the importance of Killer T cells, which can still recognize and eliminate virus-infected cells," said Tevogen CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H. "Millions among us suffer from inadequate T cell response for various reasons. After two years of the pandemic and witnessing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving virus, we must explore scientific options beyond our current approaches. CTL therapeutics for large patient populations is not an easy undertaking, but Tevogen's ability to manufacture hundreds of doses from a single donor gives me hope," Saadi added.

The granted patent covers Tevogen's investigational allogeneic SARS-CoV-2 specific Cytotoxic CD8+ T Lymphocytes (CTL) therapy, TVGN-489, for high-risk COVID-19 patients. The product is currently undergoing a proof of concept clinical trial at Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia. Trial details are available at Clinical Trials - Tevogen.

About TVGN-489

TVGN-489 is a highly purified, SARS-CoV-2-specific cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte product, which detects targets spread across the entire viral genome. These targeted CTLs are expected to recognize and kill off virally infected cells, allowing the body to replace them with healthy, uninfected cells. TVGN-489 demonstrated strong antiviral activity toward SARS-CoV-2 targets in preclinical studies.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of distinguished scientists and highly experienced biopharmaceutical leaders who have successfully developed and commercialized multiple franchises. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Tevogen Bio™ Inc.'s (the "Company") development and patient access of its innovations in infectious diseases and oncology. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. In any forward-looking statement in which the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. These factors include results of current or pending clinical trials, risks associated with intellectual property protection, financial projections, sales, pricing and actions by the FDA/EMA. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and make no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions herefrom.

