Global Gastrointestinal Partnering Directory 2014-2021: Trends, Players and Financials for 450+ Deals - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 450 gastrointestinal deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gastrointestinal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gastrointestinal deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Gastrointestinal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gastrointestinal partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Report scope

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Gastrointestinal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 450 Gastrointestinal deal records

The leading Gastrointestinal deals by value since 2014

Most active Gastrointestinal dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Appendicitis, Celiac disease, Esophageal reflux, Esophagitis, Gastritis, Gastroenteritis, Hemorrhoids (haemorrhoids), Hernia, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Irritable bowel syndrome, Malabsorption, Malnutrition, Pancreatitis, Peptic ulce, Gastric ulcer, Duodenal ulcer, Abdominal pain, Ascites, Bowel movement, Constipation, Diarrhea, Jaundice, Vomitting, plus other gastrointestinal indications.

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gastrointestinal partnering over the years

2.3. Gastrointestinal partnering by deal type

2.4. Gastrointestinal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gastrointestinal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gastrointestinal partnering by technology type

2.7. Gastrointestinal partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Gastrointestinal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Gastrointestinal partnering

3.3. Gastrointestinal partnering headline values

3.4. Gastrointestinal deal upfront payments

3.5. Gastrointestinal deal milestone payments

3.6. Gastrointestinal royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Gastrointestinal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Gastrointestinal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Gastrointestinal

4.4. Top Gastrointestinal deals by value

Chapter 5 - Gastrointestinal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gastrointestinal partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Gastrointestinal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Gastrointestinal therapeutic target

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Gastrointestinal deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2021

Appendix 2 - Directory of Gastrointestinal deals by deal type 2014 to 2021

Appendix 3 - Directory of Gastrointestinal deals by stage of development 2014 to 2021

Appendix 4 - Directory of Gastrointestinal deals by technology type 2014 to 2021

