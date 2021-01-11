Amyris Creates Partnership With Jonathan Van Ness To Launch Leading Clean Haircare Brand

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will be launching a new clean haircare brand through a partnership with Jonathan Van Ness, American hairdresser, television personality, podcast host, actor and author.

The partnership aims to de-gender and revolutionize the haircare industry with the best performing sustainable products. This will further expand Amyris's presence in the clean beauty space beyond its Biossance® skincare, Pipette® baby and mother care, and recently announced Rose Inc.TM clean cosmetics brands.

The global haircare market represents approximately 25% of the $300 billion beauty market and has experienced growth acceleration during 2020 with more than 50% of consumers choosing clean and sustainable haircare products. Enabled by its proprietary Lab-to-Market synthetic biology platform, Amyris has developed and produces some of the leading clean ingredients to lead the transformation of the haircare industry to a clean and sustainable future.

The new haircare brand is expected to launch during the summer of 2021 and will offer unparalleled ingredient efficacy, clean formulas and packaging, with genuine inclusivity. The new brand, which focuses on addressing hair health needs, will feature a proprietary Amyris ingredient, hemi-squalane, a powerfully hydrating silicone-alternative that is effective across all hair textures.

For years, Van Ness has been celebrated for his passion and talent for haircare, shining in Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot of "Queer Eye" as the show's hair guru and self-care advocate. "I am more like the anti-transformation beauty expert: I want to empower people to love themselves and accept themselves," explained Van Ness. He is equally passionate about finding products that are powerfully effective and consciously created. "I have had a successful working relationship with Amyris for years because I believe in their mission and their clean, innovative formulas. They are my dream partner to bring this inclusive haircare brand to life because they remain committed to making a positive impact on their consumers and the planet."

"Jonathan has been an incredible partner to Amyris, most recently as the Global Self-Care Ambassador for Biossance," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "His beauty and haircare expertise, combined with his passion for inclusivity and sustainability, make him an ideal partner. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Jonathan who, like Amyris, believes everyone should have access to clean, sustainable, and efficacious products."

"Haircare is one of the fastest growing categories in beauty, and we are aiming to lead a significant shift in the industry via this partnership with Jonathan," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "This new haircare brand will be a great addition to our offering in skincare, baby and mother care and clean color cosmetics. The momentum of our expanding consumer brand portfolio along with the significant progress on the previously communicated strategic transactions sets us up well for continued sector leadership in 2021."

