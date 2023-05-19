Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Friday, May 19, 2023: DHI, ONON, EXPR, GLOB, LXEH

DR Horton (DHI) - A play on housing and homebuilders. A Wall Street Journal story from Thursday afternoon read "Home Prices Posted Largest Annual Drop in More Than 11 Years in April." While the headline itself may have caused some concern, the data point referred to in the article wasn't quite as scary: existing home sales for the month of April were reported down a little less than 2% on a year-over-year basis. On Holding (ONON) - A sympathy play in the shoe sector following weak quarterly results and guidance from Foot Locker (FL). Express (EXPR) - An analyst at a boutique research shop discussed Express favorably ahead of the company's quarterly results next week on Wednesday. Small Cap Consumer Research's Eric Beder said, "With the Express stores slowly getting their groove back, the Bonobos acquisition a key plus and more accretive deals potentially on tap, we view EXPR as an impressive speculative play..." Globant (GLOB) - A play on AI. Analysts at William Blair Friday morning highlighted the company's beat-and-raise quarter and described the company as "well versed in all things AI." Lixiang Education (LXEH) - Shares of this penny stock were up nearly 50% following a report Chinese President Xi proposed to establish meeting and dialogue mechanisms to facilitate cooperation between China and central Asian countries in areas including education, agriculture and transportation.