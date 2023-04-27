Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thursday, April 27, 2023: ATVI, SQ, PI, UAA, DKNG

Activision-Blizzard (ATVI) - Shares closed Wednesday's session down about 11% following news the UK's competition regulator said it would prevent the company's deal with Microsoft (MSFT). The regulator cited concerns with competition in the cloud-gaming space if the deal went through. A sell-side analyst who commented on the blockage Thursday morning revised the likelihood of the deal closing to just 10%. Block (SQ) - The company will report quarterly results on Thursday of next week. Analysts expect earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $4.6 billion. Impinj (PI) - One of Thursday morning's biggest losers. The stock was down more than 30% following mixed quarterly results from the company. One analyst who covers the stock said the company's 62% year-over-year sales growth and sales guidance near the mid-40% range were "not enough" for bulls. Under Armour (UAA) - Will report quarterly results in two Tuesdays, on May 9. DraftKings (DKNG) - A DraftKings competitor in the online gambling space, Fanatics, was highlighted in a feature article on the Wall Street Journal homepage Thursday morning. The article, "Fanatics Bets on Its Fans to Win Sports-Gambling Race," laid out the business case for the advantages the company's 95 million customers offer. Shares of DraftKings did not respond to the article and potential concerns of competion.