9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 9:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares increased by 71.6% to $2.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock increased by 9.17% to $20.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock rose 4.06% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares rose 3.64% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares increased by 3.52% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares declined by 13.3% to $11.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock fell 4.72% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares fell 4.51% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares fell 4.34% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

