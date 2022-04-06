9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares increased by 71.6% to $2.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock increased by 9.17% to $20.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock rose 4.06% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.
- Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares rose 3.64% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares increased by 3.52% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares declined by 13.3% to $11.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock fell 4.72% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares fell 4.51% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares fell 4.34% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
