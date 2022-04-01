 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares rose 13.3% to $1.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock rose 13.04% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.2 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares rose 11.44% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.
  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock rose 9.58% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock rose 9.09% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

 

Losers

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares decreased by 37.9% to $4.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
  • ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares fell 22.18% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares declined by 21.38% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock decreased by 11.6% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock fell 7.97% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.5 million.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares decreased by 7.81% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ABIO + BWV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: SELLA In-licenses Oncology Asset, Merck's Pneumococcal Vaccine Review Extended, Arc Biopharma COVID Drug Flunks Mid-Stage Study
ARCA biopharma's Tissue Factor Inhibitor Disappoints In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com