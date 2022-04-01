12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares rose 13.3% to $1.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock rose 13.04% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.2 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares rose 11.44% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock rose 9.58% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock rose 9.09% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares decreased by 37.9% to $4.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares fell 22.18% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares declined by 21.38% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock decreased by 11.6% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock fell 7.97% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.5 million.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares decreased by 7.81% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers