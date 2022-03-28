 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 9:07am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) shares increased by 48.1% to $38.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 27.1% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares moved upwards by 16.53% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock rose 10.89% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $186.8 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock increased by 9.11% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $988.1 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock moved upwards by 8.08% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares decreased by 7.5% to $1.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock decreased by 5.69% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock decreased by 5.44% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares declined by 4.79% to $10.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock decreased by 4.47% to $13.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.6 million.
  • Communications Sys (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 4.39% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

