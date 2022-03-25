 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 18.2% to $3.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock moved upwards by 12.28% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 9.78% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
  • Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
  • QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares increased by 5.75% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares increased by 4.97% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock declined by 7.9% to $3.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares fell 6.09% to $15.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) shares declined by 5.98% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares fell 4.9% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell 4.49% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

