11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $19.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares rose 4.52% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares rose 4.42% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 4.06% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 3.75% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $752.7 million.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares decreased by 13.2% to $5.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 9.51% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 5.21% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 5.03% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares declined by 5.0% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
