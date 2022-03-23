 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $19.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares rose 4.52% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares rose 4.42% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 4.06% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
  • Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 3.75% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $752.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares decreased by 13.2% to $5.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 9.51% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock fell 5.21% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 5.03% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares declined by 5.0% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FA + OP)

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com