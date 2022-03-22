 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:21am
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock rose 59.0% to $1.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock rose 27.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 19.44% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares moved upwards by 18.01% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock moved upwards by 15.45% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock rose 12.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock decreased by 29.4% to $1.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock fell 28.51% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares decreased by 16.92% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock decreased by 13.56% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock fell 11.65% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $860.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 10.93% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

