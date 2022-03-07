12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock increased by 56.5% to $0.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $139.7 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares increased by 18.89% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares increased by 9.37% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares increased by 8.23% to $9.86. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock increased by 6.81% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock decreased by 20.2% to $4.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares fell 19.47% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock decreased by 19.03% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 17.02% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock declined by 16.13% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers