12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:23am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock increased by 56.5% to $0.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $139.7 million.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares increased by 18.89% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares increased by 9.37% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares increased by 8.23% to $9.86. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock increased by 6.81% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock decreased by 20.2% to $4.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares fell 19.47% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock decreased by 19.03% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 17.02% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock declined by 16.13% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

