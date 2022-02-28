 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 8:31am   Comments
Share:
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) stock rose 38.5% to $60.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $2.31.
  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares rose 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $394.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares increased by 5.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

 

Losers

  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock fell 13.0% to $5.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
  • BP (NYSE:BP) stock fell 7.91% to $28.3. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 billion.
  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) shares fell 6.59% to $51.1. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BP + FRO)

Looking At BP's Recent Whale Trades
Sustainable Fuel For Formula 1 Even As The World Relies On Gas?
Frontline Stock Gains Post Q4 Results; Registers 22% Revenue Growth
Frontline: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
Why BP, Exxon Mobil And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com