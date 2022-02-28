9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) stock rose 38.5% to $60.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $2.31.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares rose 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.7 million.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $394.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares increased by 5.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $9.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock fell 13.0% to $5.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- BP (NYSE:BP) stock fell 7.91% to $28.3. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 billion.
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) shares fell 6.59% to $51.1. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers