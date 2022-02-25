12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock rose 14.6% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock rose 14.24% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock rose 10.38% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares increased by 8.87% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock rose 7.95% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
Losers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 54.3% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares decreased by 15.29% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares fell 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock declined by 13.05% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares declined by 12.7% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares declined by 10.96% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
