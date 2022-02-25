 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:10am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock rose 14.6% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock rose 14.24% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock rose 10.38% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) shares increased by 8.87% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock rose 7.95% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares declined by 54.3% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares decreased by 15.29% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares fell 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock declined by 13.05% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares declined by 12.7% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares declined by 10.96% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AERI + AQST)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Aquestive Highlights Early Data From Allergy Treatment Candidate AQST-109 Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's Jardiance Gets Nod For Heart Failure, Pulmatrix Announces Reverse Split, Reata Awaits FDA Decision
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Recap: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com