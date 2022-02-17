12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares moved upwards by 12.3% to $3.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock rose 11.85% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock rose 9.76% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock rose 9.41% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock rose 9.38% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.9 million.
Losers
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock decreased by 23.7% to $72.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares fell 19.03% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock fell 7.11% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock fell 6.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock fell 5.01% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock fell 4.45% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
