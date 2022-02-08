12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock increased by 7.8% to $1.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 7.4% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock rose 7.11% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- Also check out this: Executives Buy Over $6M Of 5 Penny Stocks
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares increased by 6.87% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
Losers
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares fell 13.2% to $6.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock fell 12.01% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock decreased by 10.92% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock fell 9.77% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $698.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell 9.29% to $86.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares decreased by 8.98% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers