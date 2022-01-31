Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Monday, Jan. 31, 2022: NFLX, BB, IONS, NXPI, EA

Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

Netflix (NFLX) - Shares up premarket. Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $450 price target. Also, Co-CEO Reed Hastings bought $20 million of Netflix shares last week.

BlackBerry (BB) - Shares down premarket. The company announced it agreed to sell its legacy patents for $600 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - Shares down premarket. The company, and Pfizer, announced the discontinuation of the Pfizer-led clinical development program for vupanorsen.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - The company reports Q4 earnings today after the close.