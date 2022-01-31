 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares rose 13.2% to $3.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.6 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 6.22% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 5.63% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
  • Also check: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares rose 5.6% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 4.28% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 3.53% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 4.9% to $2.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 3.16% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.4 million.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock decreased by 3.1% to $54.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares fell 2.71% to $21.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $495.1 million.
  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares fell 2.42% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BODY + BTBD)

52 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com