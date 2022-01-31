12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares rose 13.2% to $3.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $138.6 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 6.22% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 5.63% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares rose 5.6% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 4.28% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 3.53% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
Losers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 4.9% to $2.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 3.16% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.4 million.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock decreased by 3.1% to $54.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares fell 2.71% to $21.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $495.1 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares fell 2.42% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
