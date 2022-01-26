Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: HES, FFIV, TXN, LVS, AAPL
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
Hess (HES) - Shares up premarket. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
F5 (FFIV) - Shares down premarket. The company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
Texas Instruments (TXN) - Shares up premarket. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - The company reports Q4 earnings after the close today.
Apple (AAPL) - The company reports Q1 earnings after the close tomorrow.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook