 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 15.8% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares moved upwards by 4.41% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 3.66% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 2.95% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $502.6 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $890.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock fell 16.1% to $37.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 8.14% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 7.23% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 6.21% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares fell 5.84% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 4.92% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AJRD + AQMS)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Comstock Stock Jumps On Buying Majority Ownership In LiNiCo
Aqua Metals Begins AquaRefining Equipment Shipments To ACME Metal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com