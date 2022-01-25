12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 15.8% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares moved upwards by 4.41% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock rose 3.66% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 2.95% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $502.6 million.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $890.2 million.
-
Losers
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock fell 16.1% to $37.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 8.14% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 7.23% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares fell 6.21% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares fell 5.84% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 4.92% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers