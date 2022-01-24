 Skip to main content

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Monday, Jan. 24, 2022: UL, SNAP, OPK, M, IBM

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:

  • Unilever (UL) - Shares rose following a media report that hedge fund Trian Partners has built a stake in the company.

  • Snap (SNAP) - Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $36 price target.

  • OPKO Health (OPK) - The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the company's Biologics License Application for treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

  • Macy's (M) - A sympathy play. Shares rose amid media reports that several funds are interested in acquiring peer Kohl's.

  • IBM (IBM) - The company reports Q4 earnings today after the close.

 

