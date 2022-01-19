 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 10.9% to $1.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 7.5% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 5.98% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.2 million.
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $12.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 4.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
Losers

  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 6.3% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 4.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock decreased by 4.58% to $65.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 3.31% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 3.12% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares decreased by 2.62% to $58.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

