12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 10.9% to $1.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 7.5% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 5.98% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 5.97% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.2 million.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $12.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 4.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
Losers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 6.3% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 4.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock decreased by 4.58% to $65.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 3.31% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 3.12% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares decreased by 2.62% to $58.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.3 billion.
