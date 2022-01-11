12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock increased by 18.2% to $5.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) shares rose 16.33% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares increased by 12.46% to $224.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock moved upwards by 11.47% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares rose 10.51% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $12.19. The company's market cap stands at $839.7 million.
Losers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares fell 10.2% to $4.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 10.11% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock fell 10.08% to $14.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock fell 6.91% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock decreased by 5.61% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock declined by 5.37% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million.
