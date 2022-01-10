9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock moved upwards by 52.0% to $9.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion.
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $24.55. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Cian (NYSE:CIAN) shares rose 4.66% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.5 million.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock increased by 3.56% to $36.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 billion.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 3.2% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $833.7 million.
Losers
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock fell 8.9% to $150.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 5.5% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares fell 3.34% to $112.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 billion.
