 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock moved upwards by 52.0% to $9.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion.
  • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $24.55. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Cian (NYSE:CIAN) shares rose 4.66% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.5 million.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock increased by 3.56% to $36.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 billion.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 3.2% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $833.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock fell 8.9% to $150.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 5.5% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares fell 3.34% to $112.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DOYU + CIAN)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Read Why BofA Resumed Coverage On DouYu
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com