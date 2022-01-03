 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:09am   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares moved upwards by 33.8% to $2.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares rose 8.33% to $13.78. The company's market cap stands at $288.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $7.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 4.3% to $1.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 3.93% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 3.28% to $17.44. The company's market cap stands at $324.5 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 2.11% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

