12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 41.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 11.35% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 10.66% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares increased by 7.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.7 million.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock rose 7.38% to $12.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares fell 16.3% to $10.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $719.8 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 13.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock decreased by 11.85% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock decreased by 6.96% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.5 million.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares fell 4.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.
