 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 41.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 11.35% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 10.66% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares increased by 7.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.7 million.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock rose 7.38% to $12.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares fell 16.3% to $10.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $719.8 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 13.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock decreased by 11.85% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock decreased by 6.96% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.5 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares fell 4.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AHPI + AEMD)

15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com