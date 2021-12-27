 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:31am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock moved upwards by 55.35% to $8.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock increased by 11.72% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock increased by 10.04% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock rose 7.31% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares declined by 65.66% to $13.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 19.43% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock fell 11.35% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares declined by 10.44% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares fell 6.84% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $256.5 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock fell 5.07% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

