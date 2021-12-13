12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock moved upwards by 91.22% to $95.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 11.73% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock rose 10.74% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares increased by 9.87% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares rose 9.6% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $9.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.4 million.
Losers
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares declined by 29.46% to $35.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares declined by 21.22% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock fell 16.19% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares declined by 13.53% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock fell 12.15% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares fell 8.88% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million.
