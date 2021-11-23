10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $3.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $36.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares decreased by 7.97% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) stock decreased by 5.81% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $391.7 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares decreased by 4.48% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 billion.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares declined by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock declined by 3.54% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock fell 3.27% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
