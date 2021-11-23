 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $3.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $36.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares decreased by 7.97% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Audacy (NYSE:AUD) stock decreased by 5.81% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $391.7 million.
  • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares decreased by 4.48% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 billion.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares declined by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock declined by 3.54% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock fell 3.27% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BZ + AUD)

Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Temasek Cuts Stake In Alibaba, DiDi, Baidu And Others
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter
Medical Device Maker Highlights China Risk as Chinese U.S. IPOs Resume
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com