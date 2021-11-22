12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock rose 31.09% to $6.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares rose 20.99% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $478.4 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 12.58% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 10.33% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $372.2 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock rose 9.45% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.2 million.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares increased by 9.25% to $11.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.5 million.
Losers
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock fell 6.07% to $6.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.
- Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares fell 5.96% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $693.2 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock decreased by 4.69% to $9.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares decreased by 4.26% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock declined by 4.06% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock fell 3.85% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
