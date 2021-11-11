12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $1.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares rose 9.33% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares increased by 8.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock rose 8.15% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares decreased by 15.37% to $43.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares declined by 8.69% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock fell 8.53% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $427.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock declined by 7.65% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock declined by 7.21% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $438.3 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares declined by 4.81% to $10.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
