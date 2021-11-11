 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $1.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares rose 9.33% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares increased by 8.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock rose 8.15% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares decreased by 15.37% to $43.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares declined by 8.69% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock fell 8.53% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $427.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock declined by 7.65% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock declined by 7.21% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $438.3 million.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares declined by 4.81% to $10.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADMA + ANPC)

ADMA Biologics Shares Rise On Lower Than Expected Q3 Loss, Sales Double
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to Begin Proposed Public Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com