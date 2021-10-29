 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $36.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 billion.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 3.51% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares increased by 3.39% to $11.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.7 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock declined by 11.21% to $8.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $713.9 million.
  • Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) shares fell 7.01% to $38.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 6.58% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares decreased by 5.7% to $106.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 4.41% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $295.5 million.
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock decreased by 4.4% to $3295.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 trillion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

