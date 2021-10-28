8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares rose 6.93% to $6.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $966.6 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares rose 5.07% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.3 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 3.38% to $14.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.6 million.
Losers
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 8.51% to $50.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock declined by 4.96% to $177.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock decreased by 2.78% to $161.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers