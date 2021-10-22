12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares rose 15.52% to $6.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares moved upwards by 15.01% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.5 million.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares rose 7.02% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $100.4 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares rose 6.61% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) stock rose 5.89% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $174.9 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares declined by 14.45% to $3.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock declined by 9.84% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock fell 7.24% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $133.3 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares decreased by 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares fell 5.83% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares decreased by 5.72% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
